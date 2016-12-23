Flashback: Dan Marino's fake-spike TD burns Jets

Dolphins QB Dan Marino rushes up to the line of scrimmage, fakes a clock play spike, and then throws a quick touchdown to wide receiver Mark Ingram in an incredible comeback in Week 13 of the 1994 NFL season versus the Jets.

