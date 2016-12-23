Adrian Peterson’s comeback from September knee surgery lasted one game and six carries before the running back sustained a groin injury that, when combined with the knee, has taken him out of the lineup for another game.
Peterson said on Wednesday after not practicing that he needed “rest and rehab.” That will carry through the weekend at least, as the Minnesota Vikings have made him one of four players declared out for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Along with Peterson, fullback Zach Line (concussion), WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle) and guard Brandon Fusco (concussion) won’t play.
Safety Harrison Smith, trying to come back from a Dec. 1 ankle injury that him in a walking boot and crutches following that game against the Dallas Cowboys, is listed as questionable but made progress every day this week. On Wednesday, he didn’t participate in practice. On Thursday, he was limited. On Friday, he was a full participant on a generally lighter walk-through practice on the day before a game.
Along with Smith, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hip) was listed as questionable.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Player
|#
|Pos.
|Injury
|21-Dec
|22-Dec
|23-Dec
|Adrian Peterson
|28
|RB
|Knee/Groin
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Stefon Diggs
|14
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Part.
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Laquon Treadwell
|11
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Brandon Fusco
|63
|G
|Concussion
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Harrison Smith
|22
|S
|Ankle
|Did Not Part.
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Zach Line
|48
|FB
|Concussion
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Mackensie Alexander
|20
|CB
|Abdomen
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|IR
|Trae Waynes
|26
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Charles Johnson
|12
|WR
|Knee
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Jeremiah Sirles
|78
|T
|Ankle
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Marcus Sherels
|35
|CB
|Rib
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
Friday Injury Report
Out- Peterson, Line, Treadwell, Fusco
Doubtful-
Questionable- Diggs, Smith
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Player
|#
|Pos.
|Injury
|21-Dec
|22-Dec
|23-Dec
|Jayrone Elliott
|91
|LB
|Hand
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|James Starks
|44
|RB
|Concussion
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Randall Cobb
|18
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|T.J. Lang
|70
|G
|Foot/Back
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Nick Perry
|53
|LB
|Hand
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Damarious Randall
|23
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Lane Taylor
|65
|G
|Hip
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|JC Tretter
|73
|C/G
|Knee
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Clay Matthews
|52
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Aaron Rodgers
|12
|QB
|Calf
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
The Packers did not practice on Thursday. The Thursday practice participation designations are an estimation
Friday Injury Report
Out- Elliott, Starks
Doubtful-
Questionable- Cobb, Perry, Randall, Tretter