The Minnesota Vikings have declared Adrian Peterson out for Saturday’s rivalry game with the Green Bay Packers, but they could see the return of Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith.

Adrian Peterson’s comeback from September knee surgery lasted one game and six carries before the running back sustained a groin injury that, when combined with the knee, has taken him out of the lineup for another game.

Peterson said on Wednesday after not practicing that he needed “rest and rehab.” That will carry through the weekend at least, as the Minnesota Vikings have made him one of four players declared out for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Along with Peterson, fullback Zach Line (concussion), WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle) and guard Brandon Fusco (concussion) won’t play.

Safety Harrison Smith, trying to come back from a Dec. 1 ankle injury that him in a walking boot and crutches following that game against the Dallas Cowboys, is listed as questionable but made progress every day this week. On Wednesday, he didn’t participate in practice. On Thursday, he was limited. On Friday, he was a full participant on a generally lighter walk-through practice on the day before a game.

Along with Smith, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hip) was listed as questionable.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Player # Pos. Injury 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec Adrian Peterson 28 RB Knee/Groin Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Stefon Diggs 14 WR Hip Did Not Part. Limited Part. Full Part. Laquon Treadwell 11 WR Ankle Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Brandon Fusco 63 G Concussion Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Harrison Smith 22 S Ankle Did Not Part. Limited Part. Full Part. Zach Line 48 FB Concussion Limited Part. Limited Part. Did Not Part. Mackensie Alexander 20 CB Abdomen Limited Part. Full Part. IR Trae Waynes 26 CB Concussion Limited Part. Full Part. Full Part. Charles Johnson 12 WR Knee Full Part. Full Part. Full Part. Jeremiah Sirles 78 T Ankle Full Part. Full Part. Full Part. Marcus Sherels 35 CB Rib Full Part. Full Part. Full Part.

Friday Injury Report

Out- Peterson, Line, Treadwell, Fusco

Doubtful-

Questionable- Diggs, Smith

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Player # Pos. Injury 21-Dec 22-Dec 23-Dec Jayrone Elliott 91 LB Hand Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. James Starks 44 RB Concussion Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Randall Cobb 18 WR Ankle Limited Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. T.J. Lang 70 G Foot/Back Limited Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. Nick Perry 53 LB Hand Limited Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. Damarious Randall 23 CB Shoulder Limited Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. Lane Taylor 65 G Hip Limited Part. Full Part. Full Part. JC Tretter 73 C/G Knee Limited Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. Clay Matthews 52 LB Shoulder Full Part. Full Part. Full Part. Aaron Rodgers 12 QB Calf Full Part. Full Part. Full Part.

The Packers did not practice on Thursday. The Thursday practice participation designations are an estimation

Friday Injury Report

Out- Elliott, Starks

Doubtful-

Questionable- Cobb, Perry, Randall, Tretter