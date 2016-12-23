Joshua Kaindoh (Photo by Chad Simmons)

Scout 100 Defensive End, Joshua Kaindoh, Finds His Home Away From Home at Florida State

The nation's sixth-ranked defensive end and former Maryland commit, Joshua Kaindoh, has found his home away from home with the Florida State Seminoles.

Under Armour All-American and Scout's sixth-ranked defensive end for the class of 2017, Joshua Kaindoh, just announced his intention to play out his collegiate years with Jimbo Fisher and Florida State, who edged out Penn StateAlabama and Georgia for the Scout 100 prospect out of the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

The 6-foot-6, 252-pound Kaindoh, a former Maryland commit that made the trek up to Tallahassee for his official visit back on Oct. 14, is the second 2017 prospect out of the IMG Academy to team up with the Seminoles, joining Tre McKitty, a highly-regarded tight end that joined forces exactly a week ago.

Kaindoh, who's also tagged as the nation's 53rd-ranked player overall, officially visited each of the aforementioned schools before ultimately pulling himself off the market and saying yes to Jimbo Fisher's staff this evening.

Florida State defensive ends coach, Brad Lawing, is the staff member that really put forth the effort as Kaindoh's contact and go-to coach in Tallahassee. 

https://twitter.com/_jkaindoh/status/812448027008966656

http://www.scout.com/player/197835-joshua-kaindoh

The Nittany Lions stirred the pot after rolling out the red carpet on Nov. 25, with Kaindoh de-committing from the Terrapins just days following that trip as well. The Nittany Lions' campus is obviously much closer to his home state of Maryland, but for Kaindoh, FSU is that total package both between the white lines and in the classroom.

MichiganClemsonMiami (Fl)LSUNotre DameUSC and Mississippi are some of the additional schools that have served up offers to this elite prospect on the edge.

Kaindoh becomes commitment No. 16 in the Seminoles' 2017 recruiting haul.

