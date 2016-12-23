The infirmary: Week 16 NFL injury report

Several bigger names can stay home for the holidays this weekend, having been declared out. The full NFL injury report for Week 16 inside.

The biggest names among skill-position players that have been declared out for Week 16 reside among the running backs.

OUT

QBs: Ryan Tannehill (knee) for the Dolphins.

RBs: C.J. Prosise (shoulder) for the Seahawks, Adrian Peterson (knee, groin) and FB Zach Line (concussion) for the Vikings, James Starks (concussion) for the Packers, Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) for the Chargers.

WRs: Laquon Treadwell (ankle) for the Vikings, Danny Amendola (ankle) for the Patriots, Arrelious Benn (concussion) and Neal Sterling (concussion) for the Jaguars.

TEs: TE Austin Hooper (knee) for the Falcons, Tyler Eifert (back) for the Bengals, Virgil Green (concussion) and A.J. Derby (concussion) for the Broncos.

DOUBTFUL

RBs: Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) for the Jets.

WRs: Sammie Coates (hamstring), for the Steelers, Mike Thomas (hip) for the Rams.

TEs: Ladarius Green (concussion) for the Steelers.

WEEK 16 INJURY REPORT

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

ARIZONA CARDINALS

(Arizona conducted a walk-through on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.)

Status Report

OUT: CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf), T D.J. Humphries (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE: WR John Brown (illness), CB Brandon Williams (back)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf), T D.J. Humphries (concussion)

Thursday: CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf), T D.J. Humphries (concussion), CB Brandon Williams (back)

Friday: CB Marcus Cooper (back, calf), T D.J. Humphries (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR John Brown (illness), S Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder)

Thursday: WR John Brown (illness), S Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder)

Friday: WR John Brown (illness), CB Brandon Williams (back)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: CB Justin Bethel (foot)

Thursday: CB Justin Bethel (foot)

Friday: CB Justin Bethel (foot)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Status Report

OUT: RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DE Michael Bennett (neck), RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder)

Thursday: RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder), CB Richard Sherman (not injury related)

Friday: RB C.J. Prosise (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: P Jon Ryan (concussion)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Brock Coyle (foot)

Thursday: DE Michael Bennett (neck), LB Brock Coyle (foot), P Jon Ryan (concussion)

Friday: DE Michael Bennett (neck), LB Brock Coyle (foot), P Jon Ryan (concussion), CB Richard Sherman (not injury related)

ATLANTA FALCONS at CAROLINA PANTHERS

ATLANTA FALCONS

Status Report

OUT: DT De'Vondre Campbell (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DT De'Vondre Campbell (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (knee)

Thursday: DT De'Vondre Campbell (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (knee)

Friday: DT De'Vondre Campbell (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DE Adrian Clayborn (knee), CB Jalen Collins (knee), DE Dwight Freeney (not injury related), WR Taylor Gabriel (shoulder), WR Julio Jones (toe), WR Nick Williams (concussion)

Thursday: DE Adrian Clayborn (knee), WR Julio Jones (toe)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: S Robenson Therezie (ankle)

Thursday: CB Jalen Collins (knee), DE Dwight Freeney (not injury related), WR Taylor Gabriel (shoulder), WR Nick Williams (concussion)

Friday: DE Adrian Clayborn (knee), CB Jalen Collins (knee), DE Dwight Freeney (not injury related), WR Taylor Gabriel (shoulder), WR Julio Jones (toe), WR Nick Williams (concussion)

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Status Report

OUT: DE Ryan Delaire (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DE Mario Addison (foot), DE Ryan Delaire (knee), DE Charles Johnson (hamstring), TE Greg Olsen (elbow), RB Jonathan Stewart (not injury related)

Thursday: DE Ryan Delaire (knee), TE Greg Olsen (elbow), RB Jonathan Stewart (not injury related)

Friday: DE Ryan Delaire (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Kelvin Benjamin (back), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), T Daryl Williams (ankle)

Thursday: DE Mario Addison (foot), DE Charles Johnson (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: S Tre Boston (finger), K Graham Gano (left ankle)

Thursday: WR Kelvin Benjamin (back), S Tre Boston (finger), K Graham Gano (left ankle), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), T Daryl Williams (ankle)

Friday: DE Mario Addison (foot), WR Kelvin Benjamin (back), S Tre Boston (finger), K Graham Gano (left ankle), DE Charles Johnson (hamstring), QB Cam Newton (right shoulder), TE Greg Olsen (elbow), RB Jonathan Stewart (not injury related), T Daryl Williams (ankle)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at OAKLAND RAIDERS

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

(Indianapolis conducted a walk-through on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.)

Status Report

OUT: LB Chris Carter (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE: CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), T Joe Reitz (back)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: S Mike Adams (not injury related), LB Chris Carter (shoulder), CB Vontae Davis (not injury related), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), LB Robert Mathis (not injury related)

Thursday: LB Chris Carter (shoulder), LB Erik Walden (not injury related)

Friday: LB Chris Carter (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder, right thumb), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), WR Donte Moncrief (hamstring), T Joe Reitz (back)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: T Denzelle Good (concussion)

Thursday: S Mike Adams (not injury related), CB Vontae Davis (not injury related), T Denzelle Good (concussion), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder, right thumb), LB Robert Mathis (not injury related), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), WR Donte Moncrief (hamstring), T Joe Reitz (back)

Friday: S Mike Adams (not injury related), CB Vontae Davis (not injury related), T Denzelle Good (concussion), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder, right thumb), LB Robert Mathis (not injury related), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee), WR Donte Moncrief (hamstring), T Joe Reitz (back), LB Erik Walden (not injury related)

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Status Report

OUT: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Karl Joseph (toe), DT Stacy McGee (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), WR Michael Crabtree (finger), G Kelechi Osemele (ankle), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring), DT Dan Williams (foot)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: S Karl Joseph (toe), DT Stacy McGee (ankle), G Kelechi Osemele (ankle)

Thursday: S Karl Joseph (toe), DT Stacy McGee (ankle)

Friday: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), S Karl Joseph (toe), DT Stacy McGee (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), WR Michael Crabtree (finger), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)

Thursday: LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), WR Michael Crabtree (finger), G Kelechi Osemele (ankle), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring)

Friday: WR Amari Cooper (shoulder), WR Michael Crabtree (finger), G Kelechi Osemele (ankle), LB Perry Riley (hamstring), LB Malcolm Smith (hamstring), DT Dan Williams (foot)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: QB Derek Carr (finger/right hand)

Thursday: QB Derek Carr (finger/right hand)

Friday: QB Derek Carr (finger/right hand)

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

(Miami conducted a walk-through on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.)

Status Report

OUT: QB Ryan Tannehill (knee)

DOUBTFUL: LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand), CB Byron Maxwell (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: S Isa Abdul-Quddus (ankle), LB Kiko Alonso (hamstring, hand), T Jermon Bushrod (shoulder), CB Bobby McCain (knee, hand), DE Mario Williams (ankle)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand), CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (knee)

Thursday: LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand), CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (knee)

Friday: LB Jelani Jenkins (knee, hand), CB Byron Maxwell (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: S Isa Abdul-Quddus (ankle), LB Kiko Alonso (hamstring, hand), CB Bobby McCain (knee, hand)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: T Jermon Bushrod (shoulder), DE Mario Williams (ankle)

Thursday: S Isa Abdul-Quddus (ankle), LB Kiko Alonso (hamstring, hand), T Jermon Bushrod (shoulder), CB Bobby McCain (knee, hand), DE Mario Williams (ankle)

Friday: S Isa Abdul-Quddus (ankle), LB Kiko Alonso (hamstring, hand), T Jermon Bushrod (shoulder), CB Bobby McCain (knee, hand), DE Mario Williams (ankle)

BUFFALO BILLS

Status Report

OUT: LB Lerentee McCray (concussion)

DOUBTFUL: T Cordy Glenn (back)

QUESTIONABLE: LB Preston Brown (foot), TE Charles Clay (knee), RB Jerome Felton (foot), G John Miller (hip), WR Sammy Watkins (foot), DT Kyle Williams (back), DT Jerel Worthy (shoulder)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Lerentee McCray (concussion), T Jordan Mills (illness), DT Kyle Williams (back)

Thursday: T Cordy Glenn (back), LB Lerentee McCray (concussion)

Friday: T Cordy Glenn (back), LB Lerentee McCray (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Preston Brown (foot), TE Charles Clay (knee), RB Jerome Felton (foot), T Cordy Glenn (back), LB Jerry Hughes (hamstring), G John Miller (hip), WR Sammy Watkins (foot), DT Jerel Worthy (shoulder)

Thursday: LB Preston Brown (foot), TE Charles Clay (knee), RB Jerome Felton (foot), G John Miller (hip), WR Sammy Watkins (foot), DT Kyle Williams (back), DT Jerel Worthy (shoulder)

Friday: LB Preston Brown (foot), TE Charles Clay (knee), RB Jerome Felton (foot), G John Miller (hip), WR Sammy Watkins (foot), DT Kyle Williams (back), DT Jerel Worthy (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DE Shaq Lawson (foot), RB LeSean McCoy (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (groin)

Thursday: LB Jerry Hughes (hamstring), DE Shaq Lawson (foot), RB LeSean McCoy (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (groin)

Friday: LB Jerry Hughes (hamstring), DE Shaq Lawson (foot), RB LeSean McCoy (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (groin)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Status Report

OUT: G Brandon Fusco (concussion), RB Zach Line (concussion), RB Adrian Peterson (knee, groin), WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Stefon Diggs (hip), S Harrison Smith (ankle)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Stefon Diggs (hip), G Brandon Fusco (concussion), RB Adrian Peterson (knee, groin), S Harrison Smith (ankle), WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle)

Thursday: G Brandon Fusco (concussion), RB Adrian Peterson (knee, groin), WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle)

Friday: G Brandon Fusco (concussion), RB Zach Line (concussion), RB Adrian Peterson (knee, groin), WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: CB Mackensie Alexander (abdomen), RB Zach Line (concussion), CB Trae Waynes (concussion)

Thursday: WR Stefon Diggs (hip), RB Zach Line (concussion), S Harrison Smith (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Charles Johnson (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (rib), T Jeremiah Sirles (ankle)

Thursday: CB Mackensie Alexander (abdomen), WR Charles Johnson (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (rib), T Jeremiah Sirles (ankle), CB Trae Waynes (concussion)

Friday: WR Stefon Diggs (hip), WR Charles Johnson (knee), CB Marcus Sherels (rib), T Jeremiah Sirles (ankle), S Harrison Smith (ankle), CB Trae Waynes (concussion)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

(Green Bay did not conduct a practice on Thursday. The Thursday practice report is an estimation.)

Status Report

OUT: LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), RB James Starks (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), C J.C. Tretter (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), RB James Starks (concussion)

Thursday: LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), RB James Starks (concussion)

Friday: LB Jayrone Elliott (hand), RB James Starks (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot, back), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), G Lane Taylor (hip), C J.C. Tretter (knee)

Thursday: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot, back), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), C J.C. Tretter (knee)

Friday: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), G T.J. Lang (foot, back), LB Nick Perry (hand), CB Damarious Randall (shoulder), C J.C. Tretter (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Clay Matthews (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (calf)

Thursday: LB Clay Matthews (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (calf), G Lane Taylor (hip)

Friday: LB Clay Matthews (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (calf), G Lane Taylor (hip)

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS on Saturday night

NEW YORK JETS

(New York conducted a walk-through on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.)

Status Report

OUT: LB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring)

DOUBTFUL: RB Matt Forte (knee, shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back), RB Khiry Robinson (lower leg), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: RB Matt Forte (knee, shoulder), CB Nick Marshall (illness), LB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring)

Thursday: RB Matt Forte (knee, shoulder), LB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring)

Friday: RB Matt Forte (knee, shoulder), LB Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle), DT Steve McLendon (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: TE Brandon Bostick (ankle), WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back), T Brent Qvale (hamstring), RB Khiry Robinson (lower leg), CB Buster Skrine (concussion), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle), DE Leonard Williams (chest)

Thursday: WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back), RB Khiry Robinson (lower leg), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle)

Friday: WR Brandon Marshall (shoulder, back), RB Khiry Robinson (lower leg), DE Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: QB Bryce Petty (chest)

Thursday: TE Brandon Bostick (ankle), CB Nick Marshall (illness), QB Bryce Petty (chest), T Brent Qvale (hamstring), CB Buster Skrine (concussion), DE Leonard Williams (chest)

Friday: TE Brandon Bostick (ankle), CB Nick Marshall (illness), QB Bryce Petty (chest), T Brent Qvale (hamstring), CB Buster Skrine (concussion), DE Leonard Williams (chest)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Status Report

OUT: WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), QB Tom Brady (thigh), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), S Jordan Richards (knee), WR Matt Slater (foot)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

Thursday: WR Danny Amendola (ankle), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee)

Friday: WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), QB Tom Brady (thigh), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), S Jordan Richards (knee), WR Matt Slater (foot)

Thursday: TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), QB Tom Brady (thigh), S Jordan Richards (knee), WR Matt Slater (foot)

Friday: TE Martellus Bennett (ankle, shoulder), QB Tom Brady (thigh), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), S Jordan Richards (knee), WR Matt Slater (foot)

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Status Report

OUT: RB Melvin Gordon (hip, knee)

DOUBTFUL: CB Craig Mager (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), T King Dunlap (knee), G Orlando Franklin (illness)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: T King Dunlap (knee), RB Melvin Gordon (hip, knee), CB Craig Mager (shoulder)

Thursday: T King Dunlap (knee), G Orlando Franklin (illness), RB Melvin Gordon (hip, knee), CB Craig Mager (shoulder)

Friday: RB Melvin Gordon (hip, knee), CB Craig Mager (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Jeremy Butler (ankle)

Thursday: WR Jeremy Butler (ankle)

Friday: T King Dunlap (knee), G Orlando Franklin (illness)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DT Damion Square (biceps), WR Tyrell Williams (shoulder)

Thursday: DT Damion Square (biceps), WR Tyrell Williams (shoulder)

Friday: WR Jeremy Butler (ankle), DT Damion Square (biceps), WR Tyrell Williams (shoulder)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

(Cleveland conducted a walk-through on Friday. The Friday practice report is an estimation.)

Status Report

QUESTIONABLE: LB Dominique Alexander (abdomen, groin), TE Randall Telfer (ankle, knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: CB Jamar Taylor (groin), TE Randall Telfer (ankle, knee), T Joe Thomas (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Dominique Alexander (abdomen, groin), LS Charley Hughlett (hamstring), DE Stephen Paea (knee), WR Terrelle Pryor (finger)

Thursday: LB Dominique Alexander (abdomen, groin), LS Charley Hughlett (hamstring), DE Stephen Paea (knee), WR Terrelle Pryor (finger), CB Jamar Taylor (groin), TE Randall Telfer (ankle, knee), T Joe Thomas (knee)

Friday: LB Dominique Alexander (abdomen, groin), CB Jamar Taylor (groin), TE Randall Telfer (ankle, knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: TE Seth DeValve (hip), CB Joe Haden (groin), WR Andrew Hawkins (finger), WR Ricardo Louis (thumb)

Thursday: TE Seth DeValve (hip), CB Joe Haden (groin), WR Andrew Hawkins (finger), WR Ricardo Louis (thumb)

Friday: TE Seth DeValve (hip), CB Joe Haden (groin), WR Andrew Hawkins (finger), LS Charley Hughlett (hamstring), WR Ricardo Louis (thumb), DE Stephen Paea (knee), WR Terrelle Pryor (finger), T Joe Thomas (knee)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

(San Francisco conducted walk-throughs on Thursday and Friday. The Thursday and Friday practice reports are estimations.)

Status Report

DOUBTFUL: CB Dontae Johnson (groin), T Joe Staley (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: DT Glenn Dorsey (knee, ribs), C Marcus Martin (ankle)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: CB Dontae Johnson (groin), C Marcus Martin (ankle), WR Torrey Smith (concussion), T Joe Staley (hamstring)

Thursday: CB Dontae Johnson (groin), C Marcus Martin (ankle), WR Torrey Smith (concussion), T Joe Staley (hamstring)

Friday: T Joe Staley (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DT DeForest Buckner (hip), DT Glenn Dorsey (knee, ribs)

Thursday: DT Glenn Dorsey (knee, ribs)

Friday: DT Glenn Dorsey (knee, ribs), CB Dontae Johnson (groin), C Marcus Martin (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Aaron Burbridge (hamstring), DT Quinton Dial (elbow), RB Shaun Draughn (ribs), LB Eli Harold (toe)

Thursday: DT DeForest Buckner (hip), WR Aaron Burbridge (hamstring), DT Quinton Dial (elbow), RB Shaun Draughn (ribs), LB Eli Harold (toe)

Friday: DT DeForest Buckner (hip), WR Aaron Burbridge (hamstring), DT Quinton Dial (elbow), RB Shaun Draughn (ribs), LB Eli Harold (toe)

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Status Report

DOUBTFUL: S Maurice Alexander (concussion), CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle), WR Mike Thomas (hip)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Bradley Marquez (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: S Maurice Alexander (concussion)

Thursday: CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle)

Friday: CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle), WR Mike Thomas (hip)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Kenny Britt (shoulder), CB Michael Jordan (concussion), CB Lamarcus Joyner (ankle), WR Bradley Marquez (knee)

Thursday: S Maurice Alexander (concussion), WR Bradley Marquez (knee), WR Mike Thomas (hip)

Friday: S Maurice Alexander (concussion), WR Bradley Marquez (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: CB E.J. Gaines (thigh), QB Jared Goff (concussion)

Thursday: WR Kenny Britt (shoulder), CB E.J. Gaines (thigh), QB Jared Goff (concussion), CB Michael Jordan (concussion)

Friday: WR Kenny Britt (shoulder), CB E.J. Gaines (thigh), QB Jared Goff (concussion), CB Michael Jordan (concussion)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Status Report

OUT: T Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle), T Demar Dotson (concussion), DE William Gholston (elbow)

QUESTIONABLE: DT Gerald McCoy (foot)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DE Robert Ayers (illness), T Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle), DE William Gholston (elbow)

Thursday: T Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle), T Demar Dotson (concussion), DE William Gholston (elbow)

Friday: T Gosder Cherilus (groin, ankle), T Demar Dotson (concussion), DE William Gholston (elbow)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: T Demar Dotson (concussion)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DT Gerald McCoy (foot)

Thursday: DE Robert Ayers (illness), DT Gerald McCoy (foot)

Friday: DE Robert Ayers (illness), DT Gerald McCoy (foot)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Status Report

OUT: CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE: LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), RB John Kuhn (hip), LB Craig Robertson (shoulder), C Max Unger (foot)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder), RB John Kuhn (hip)

Thursday: CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder)

Friday: CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), LB Craig Robertson (shoulder), C Max Unger (foot)

Thursday: LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), RB John Kuhn (hip), LB Craig Robertson (shoulder), C Max Unger (foot)

Friday: LB Dannell Ellerbe (foot), RB John Kuhn (hip), LB Craig Robertson (shoulder), C Max Unger (foot)

TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TENNESSEE TITANS

Status Report

OUT: CB Jason McCourty (chest)

QUESTIONABLE: LB Sean Spence (ankle)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DT Karl Klug (achilles), CB Jason McCourty (chest), LB Derrick Morgan (ankle)

Thursday: CB Jason McCourty (chest)

Friday: CB Jason McCourty (chest)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Friday: LB Sean Spence (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: S Da'Norris Searcy (concussion), LB Sean Spence (ankle), TE Phillip Supernaw (concussion)

Thursday: LB Derrick Morgan (ankle), S Da'Norris Searcy (concussion), LB Sean Spence (ankle), TE Phillip Supernaw (concussion)

Friday: LB Derrick Morgan (ankle), S Da'Norris Searcy (concussion), TE Phillip Supernaw (concussion)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Status Report

OUT: WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), DT Jordan Hill (calf), WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), LB Sean Porter (hamstring), RB Denard Robinson (ankle), WR Neal Sterling (concussion)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), DT Jordan Hill (calf), WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), LB Sean Porter (hamstring), G Chris Reed (toe), RB Denard Robinson (ankle), WR Neal Sterling (concussion)

Thursday: WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), DT Jordan Hill (calf), WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), LB Sean Porter (hamstring), G Chris Reed (toe), RB Denard Robinson (ankle), WR Neal Sterling (concussion)

Friday: WR Arrelious Benn (concussion), DT Jordan Hill (calf), WR Allen Hurns (hamstring), LB Sean Porter (hamstring), RB Denard Robinson (ankle), WR Neal Sterling (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: T Kelvin Beachum (knee), DE Dante Fowler (hip), TE Ben Koyack (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), T Josh Wells (clavicle)

Thursday: T Kelvin Beachum (knee), TE Ben Koyack (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), T Josh Wells (clavicle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: QB Blake Bortles (right shoulder)

Thursday: QB Blake Bortles (right shoulder), DE Dante Fowler (hip)

Friday: T Kelvin Beachum (knee), QB Blake Bortles (right shoulder), DE Dante Fowler (hip), TE Ben Koyack (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), T Josh Wells (clavicle)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS at CHICAGO BEARS

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

(Washington conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.)

Status Report

OUT: S Su'a Cravens (upper arm), CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE: DE Chris Baker (ankle), LB Will Compton (knee), LB Terence Garvin (illness), LB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), QB Colt McCoy (illness), TE Jordan Reed (shoulder), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Will Compton (knee), S Su'a Cravens (upper arm), CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion), LB Terence Garvin (illness), TE Jordan Reed (shoulder)

Thursday: S Su'a Cravens (upper arm), CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion), TE Jordan Reed (shoulder)

Friday: S Su'a Cravens (upper arm), CB Quinton Dunbar (concussion), QB Colt McCoy (illness), TE Jordan Reed (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DE Chris Baker (ankle), LB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder)

Thursday: DE Chris Baker (ankle), CB Bashaud Breeland (illness), LB Will Compton (knee), LB Terence Garvin (illness), LB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder)

Friday: DE Chris Baker (ankle), LB Will Compton (knee), LB Ryan Kerrigan (elbow), LB Martrell Spaight (shoulder)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: G Brandon Scherff (ankle)

Thursday: T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), G Brandon Scherff (ankle)

Friday: CB Bashaud Breeland (illness), LB Terence Garvin (illness), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), G Brandon Scherff (ankle)

CHICAGO BEARS

Status Report

OUT: DT Eddie Goldman (ankle), G Eric Kush (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (knee), RB Ka'Deem Carey (shoulder), QB David Fales (right thumb), CB Cre'von LeBlanc (knee), DE Cornelius Washington (back), LB Willie Young (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DT Eddie Goldman (ankle), DE Cornelius Washington (back), LB Willie Young (knee)

Thursday: CB Bryce Callahan (knee), DT Eddie Goldman (ankle), G Eric Kush (concussion)

Friday: DT Eddie Goldman (ankle), G Eric Kush (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: CB Johnthan Banks (ankle), CB Bryce Callahan (knee), RB Ka'Deem Carey (shoulder), CB Cre'von LeBlanc (knee), T Bobby Massie (toe), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), CB Tracy Porter (knee), WR Deonte Thompson (rib)

Thursday: RB Ka'Deem Carey (shoulder), QB David Fales (right thumb), DE Akiem Hicks (quadricep), CB Cre'von LeBlanc (knee), T Bobby Massie (toe), WR Deonte Thompson (rib), DE Cornelius Washington (back), LB Willie Young (knee)

Friday: CB Bryce Callahan (knee), RB Ka'Deem Carey (shoulder), QB David Fales (right thumb), CB Cre'von LeBlanc (knee), DE Cornelius Washington (back), LB Willie Young (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), DE Akiem Hicks (quadricep), G Josh Sitton (ankle)

Thursday: CB Johnthan Banks (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), CB Tracy Porter (knee), G Josh Sitton (ankle)

Friday: CB Johnthan Banks (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), DE Akiem Hicks (quadricep), T Bobby Massie (toe), LB Pernell McPhee (knee), CB Tracy Porter (knee), G Josh Sitton (ankle), WR Deonte Thompson (rib)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at HOUSTON TEXANS on Saturday night

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Status Report

OUT: G Clint Boling (shoulder), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee, concussion), TE Tyler Eifert (back), TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: WR A.J. Green (hamstring), RB Jeremy Hill (knee), DE Michael Johnson (shoulder)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: G Clint Boling (shoulder), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee, concussion), TE Tyler Eifert (back), WR Alex Erickson (not injury related), RB Jeremy Hill (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle)

Thursday: G Clint Boling (shoulder), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee, concussion), TE Tyler Eifert (back), TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle)

Friday: G Clint Boling (shoulder), LB Vontaze Burfict (knee, concussion), TE Tyler Eifert (back), TE Tyler Kroft (knee, ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DE Wallace Gilberry (calf), WR A.J. Green (hamstring), DE Michael Johnson (shoulder), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), DT Pat Sims (hip), WR James Wright (knee)

Thursday: DE Wallace Gilberry (calf), WR A.J. Green (hamstring), RB Jeremy Hill (knee), DE Michael Johnson (shoulder), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), DT Pat Sims (hip), WR James Wright (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Friday: DE Wallace Gilberry (calf), WR A.J. Green (hamstring), RB Jeremy Hill (knee), DE Michael Johnson (shoulder), LB Vincent Rey (hamstring), DT Pat Sims (hip), WR James Wright (knee)

HOUSTON TEXANS

Status Report

QUESTIONABLE: CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs), RB Lamar Miller (ankle)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: RB Lamar Miller (ankle)

Thursday: RB Lamar Miller (ankle)

Friday: RB Lamar Miller (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist), LB Brian Cushing (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), K Nick Novak (oblique, back), LB John Simon (chest)

Thursday: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist), LB Brian Cushing (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), K Nick Novak (oblique, back), LB John Simon (chest)

Friday: DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist), LB Brian Cushing (ankle), CB Johnathan Joseph (ribs), K Nick Novak (oblique, back)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: G Jeff Allen (concussion), T Chris Clark (ankle), TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), TE Ryan Griffin (hamstring), CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), S Don Jones (illness), LB Benardrick McKinney (wrist), LB Brian Peters (quadricep), G Xavier Su'a-Filo (finger)

Thursday: G Jeff Allen (concussion), T Chris Clark (ankle), TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), TE Ryan Griffin (hamstring), CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), S Don Jones (illness), LB Benardrick McKinney (wrist), LB Brian Peters (quadricep), G Xavier Su'a-Filo (finger)

Friday: G Jeff Allen (concussion), T Chris Clark (ankle), TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion), TE Ryan Griffin (hamstring), CB Kareem Jackson (hamstring), S Don Jones (illness), LB Benardrick McKinney (wrist), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), LB Brian Peters (quadricep), LB John Simon (chest), G Xavier Su'a-Filo (finger)

BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS on Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Status Report

OUT: LB Kamalei Correa (ribs), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: LB Anthony Levine (toe), T Alex Lewis (ankle), WR Steve Smith (thigh), DE Brent Urban (illness)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Kamalei Correa (ribs), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), G Marshal Yanda (not injury related)

Thursday: LB Kamalei Correa (ribs), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle), LB Terrell Suggs (not injury related), DE Brent Urban (illness), C Jeremy Zuttah (not injury related)

Friday: LB Kamalei Correa (ribs), CB Jimmy Smith (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Anthony Levine (toe)

Thursday: LB Anthony Levine (toe), WR Steve Smith (thigh)

Friday: LB Anthony Levine (toe)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: T Alex Lewis (ankle)

Thursday: T Alex Lewis (ankle), G Marshal Yanda (not injury related)

Friday: T Alex Lewis (ankle), WR Steve Smith (thigh), DE Brent Urban (illness)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Status Report

OUT: S Shamarko Thomas (concussion)

DOUBTFUL: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), TE Ladarius Green (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), T Marcus Gilbert (not injury related), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), S Shamarko Thomas (concussion), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee)

Thursday: CB Justin Gilbert (illness), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), S Shamarko Thomas (concussion), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee)

Friday: WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), CB Justin Gilbert (illness), TE Ladarius Green (concussion), S Shamarko Thomas (concussion), DE Stephon Tuitt (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle)

Thursday: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), WR Sammie Coates (hamstring), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: RB DeAngelo Williams (knee)

Thursday: RB DeAngelo Williams (knee)

Friday: LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle), WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (foot), DE Ricardo Mathews (ankle), RB DeAngelo Williams (knee)

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS on Sunday night

DENVER BRONCOS

Status Report

OUT: TE A.J. Derby (concussion), TE Virgil Green (concussion), LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring), S T.J. Ward (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE: DE Derek Wolfe (neck)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: TE A.J. Derby (concussion), TE Virgil Green (concussion), CB Chris Harris (not injury related), LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring), LB Von Miller (not injury related), T Russell Okung (not injury related), C Matt Paradis (hips), WR Emmanuel Sanders (not injury related), S Darian Stewart (not injury related), CB Aqib Talib (not injury related), WR Demaryius Thomas (not injury related), S T.J. Ward (concussion), DE Derek Wolfe (neck)

Thursday: TE A.J. Derby (concussion), TE Virgil Green (concussion), LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring), C Matt Paradis (hips), S T.J. Ward (concussion), DE Derek Wolfe (neck)

Friday: TE A.J. Derby (concussion), TE Virgil Green (concussion), LB Brandon Marshall (hamstring), S T.J. Ward (concussion), DE Derek Wolfe (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: DE Jared Crick (rib cage), LB DeMarcus Ware (neck)

Thursday: DE Jared Crick (rib cage), LB DeMarcus Ware (neck)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: LB Todd Davis (rib cage), WR Bennie Fowler (knee), QB Trevor Siemian (foot, hip)

Thursday: LB Todd Davis (rib cage), WR Bennie Fowler (knee), CB Chris Harris (not injury related), WR Cody Latimer (shoulder), LB Von Miller (not injury related), T Russell Okung (not injury related), WR Emmanuel Sanders (not injury related), QB Trevor Siemian (foot, hip), S Darian Stewart (not injury related), CB Aqib Talib (not injury related), WR Demaryius Thomas (not injury related)

Friday: DE Jared Crick (rib cage), LB Todd Davis (rib cage), WR Bennie Fowler (knee), CB Chris Harris (not injury related), WR Cody Latimer (shoulder), LB Von Miller (not injury related), T Russell Okung (not injury related), C Matt Paradis (hips), WR Emmanuel Sanders (not injury related), QB Trevor Siemian (foot, hip), S Darian Stewart (not injury related), CB Aqib Talib (not injury related), WR Demaryius Thomas (not injury related), LB DeMarcus Ware (neck)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Status Report

OUT: CB Phillip Gaines (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: LB Justin Houston (knee)

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), LB Tamba Hali (knee), LB Justin Houston (knee)

Thursday: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), LB Justin Houston (knee)

Friday: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), LB Tamba Hali (knee), LB Justin Houston (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday: TE Demetrius Harris (foot), DE Kendall Reyes (wrist)

Thursday: LB Tamba Hali (knee), TE Demetrius Harris (foot), DE Kendall Reyes (wrist)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Friday: TE Demetrius Harris (foot), DE Kendall Reyes (wrist)

DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS on Monday night

DETROIT LIONS

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Thursday: RB Theo Riddick (wrist), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), C Travis Swanson (concussion), DT Khyri Thornton (illness)

Friday: RB Theo Riddick (wrist), CB Darius Slay (hamstring), C Travis Swanson (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), S Rafael Bush (back), LB DeAndre Levy (knee), DT Haloti Ngata (quadricep)

Friday: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), LB DeAndre Levy (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday: QB Matthew Stafford (finger/right hand)

Friday: S Rafael Bush (back), DT Haloti Ngata (quadricep), QB Matthew Stafford (finger/right hand), DT Khyri Thornton (illness)

DALLAS COWBOYS

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Thursday: CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DT Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), T Tyron Smith (back, knee), DT Cedric Thornton (ankle)

Friday: CB Morris Claiborne (groin), DT Tyrone Crawford (shoulder, hamstring), LB Justin Durant (elbow), DE Demarcus Lawrence (back), QB Mark Sanchez (not injury related), T Tyron Smith (back, knee), DT Cedric Thornton (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday: DE Jack Crawford (foot), LB Sean Lee (knee)

Friday: DE Jack Crawford (foot), LB Sean Lee (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Thursday: WR Dez Bryant (back), S Barry Church (forearm), G Ronald Leary (back), S J.J. Wilcox (thigh)

Friday: WR Dez Bryant (back), S Barry Church (forearm), G Ronald Leary (back), S J.J. Wilcox (thigh)