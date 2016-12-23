Plane carrying Minnesota Vikings slid off snow-covered taxiway after landing safely

The airplane carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid off a runway in Appleton, Wisc., leaving all aboard uninjured but stranded on the plane as airport officials work out a deplaning plan.

The airplane carrying the Minnesota Vikings slid off a snow-covered taxiway at the airport in Appleton, Wisc. as the team plane landed for tomorrow's game with the Green Bay Packers at approximately 5 p.m.

Initial reports from the Vikings official Twitter account stated that nobody was injured and the plane had landed safely.

The official tweet, posted at 7:12 p.m. CST said, “While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and become stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane.”

According to a tweet from defensive back Anthony Harris, the plane slid off the runway, went into the grass and one of the tires on plane sank into the grass, causing the plane to get stuck and unable to move.

A Vikings official said the incident happen shortly after 5 p.m., and after 9 p.m. they were still waiting to getting off the plane. After about 4 1/2 hours of waiting on the plane,  players were being lowered down two at a time in bucket attached to a fire truck, as players posted video being lowered down (below).

About six hours after landing, all the players were off the plane and headed to the team hotel, about 13 hours in advance of kickoff of their game against the Green Bay Packers. 

Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was among the many that did not seemed thrilled with the wait.

https://twitter.com/ceeflashpee84/status/812481485383016448

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOYmiQgAa_5/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOYp0pCgbKb/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOYqoGlATx4/

