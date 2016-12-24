LAS VEGAS -- Jordan McLaughlin leads USC to Las Vegas Classic championship and tournament MVP honors for himself.

As Jordan McLaughlin dribbled near half court with the final 30 seconds of overtime winding down at the Orleans Arena, there was a memory in the back of his head.

During McLaughlin's freshman season, Andy Enfield entrusted his point guard to make a play in the final seconds with USC trailing Stanford a point. McLaughlin crossed over, lost his balance tripping over his feet and threw the ball away. He walked off the court, his head down, disappointed.

"I slipped and we lost the game," McLaughlin said. "You remember how that feels and you don't want that to happen again. Every time you get that chance, every time you get that moment, you want to capitalize on it."

On Friday night, McLaughlin had the chance once more. Wyoming had tied the game with a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation. Now McLaughlin and USC had an opportunity to win in overtime with a bucket. Enfield called a play for McLaughlin with a high pick-and-roll action. USC's junior captain had other thoughts. He changed the play.

"Coach was calling something," he said with a quick chuckle. McLaughlin called for a 1-4 set with his four teammates flat on the baseline, giving McLaughlin space to create at the top of the key. "I ran that a lot in AAU and high school. Just flat. Create and make a play."

McLaughlin went behind his back one way, got to the free throw line and went behind his back the other direction. He knifed through two big men coming to help and scooped in a left-handed layup off the glass to put USC ahead 94-92 with 4.5 seconds remaining in overtime.

"We just said you're going to make a play," Enfield said. "He just made a spectacular move and basket. He's a junior point guard who played 43 minutes with no turnovers, so we felt pretty confident with the ball in his hands."

Wyoming (10-3) got a good look at the buzzer, but Jeremy Lieberman's three-point attempt rimmed out, keeping the Trojans' record (13-0) perfect on the season as they complete their non-conference schedule.

McLaughlin finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. He had 16 points after halftime, making 7 of 14 shots.

He helped bail USC out after it nearly gave away the game with poor free throw shooting down the stretch, making just 3 of 9 after halftime following a first half that saw them make 11 of 12. In the final 23 seconds left, USC had two opportunities to make it a two-score game, but missed both free throws, including the front end of the bonus on one. That allowed the Cowboys to tie the score when Hayden Dalton knocked down a deep contested 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left. Dalton finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds.

McLaughlin led not only with his play, but with his words. In a game that saw both coaches nearly get technical fouls from arguing with the referees, McLaughlin pulled the Trojans together on the court multiple times to calm things. After taking coaching classes at USC during the fall, he learned small positivity tactics that can be used in stressful situations. McLaughlin said he just supplied his teammates with encouragement during the huddles. They said it was much more.

"Him being the captain and being here for three years, he knows the game," said freshman Jonah Mathews, who scored a career- and game-high 26 points, including five in overtime. "He told us to keep playing, don't worry about the calls, focus in on what we do and we'll get the game done."

McLaughlin's leadership and last second shot redemption helped the Trojans overcome their free throw struggles to win the Las Vegas Classic championship. For that, he was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and left the court in a much different way than the Stanford game his freshman year -- he didn't walk...he was hoisted in the air and carried off the court by his teammates.

Watch Jordan McLaughlin, below, talk about his overtime game-winning bucket that gave USC a 94-92 over Wyoming in the Las Vegas Classic championship game and earned him tournament MVP.

