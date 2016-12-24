USA TODAY

Cobb Inactive for Packers vs. Vikings

Green Bay's Randall Cobb and Minnesota's Adrian Peterson are inactive for today's game.

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings both will be without one of their top offensive weapons for Saturday’s game at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay listed receiver Randall Cobb among its seven inactives. He was questionable with an ankle injury, sustained two weeks ago against Seattle, and is coming off a zero-catch game last week at Chicago – his first no-catch regular-season game since his rookie season of 2011.

Cobb entered the game ranked third on the team with 60 receptions for 610 yards and four touchdowns. He also was inactive for this year’s Atlanta game with an injured hamstring.

On Friday, Minnesota ruled out running back Adrian Peterson. He carried six times for 22 yards last week vs. Indianapolis in his first game following an 11-game absence due to a knee injury sustained vs. the Packers in Week 2. But he popped up on the injury report with a groin injury, as well.

The Packers will have the services of outside linebacker Nick Perry, who had missed the past two games with a hand injury. He returned to practice this week with a club-cast on his left hand.

Minnesota, meanwhile, will have Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith, who missed the past two games with an injured ankle. He was questionable but full participation on Friday. Starting guard Brandon Fusco is out with a concussion.

The Packers’ other inactives are quarterback Joe Callahan – a sign of Aaron Rodgers’ improving health – cornerback Josh Hawkins, running back James Starks (concussion), tackle Kyle Murphy, center J.C. Tretter and outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott (hand).

Here was Friday's injury report.

PLAYER, POSITIONINJURYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAYSTATUS
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Randall Cobb, WR Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Jayrone Elliott, LB Hand DNP DNP DNP Out
T.J. Lang, G Foot/Back Limited Limited Limited --
Clay Matthews, LB Shoulder Full Full Full --
Nick Perry, LB Hand Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Damarious Randall, CB Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Aaron Rodgers, QB Calf Full Full Full --
James Starks, RB Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Lane Taylor, G Hip Limited Full Full --
JC Tretter, C/G Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Mackensie Alexander, CB Abdomen Limited Full Placed on IR NA
Stefon Diggs, WR Hip DNP Limited Full Questionable
Brandon Fusco, G Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Charles Johnson, WR Knee Full Full Full --
Zach Line, FB Concussion Limited Limited DNP Out
Adrian Peterson, RB Knee/Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
Marcus Sherels, CB Rib Full Full Full --
Jeremiah Sirles, T Ankle Full Full Full --
Harrison Smith, S Ankle DNP Limited Full Questionable
Laquon Treadwell, WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Trae Waynes, CB Concussion Limited Full Full --

