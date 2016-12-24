12-1 is done! Next up? Izzo's young Spartans

With an 82-75 victory on Friday night the Minnesota Gophers completed a 12-1 non-conference season, their best record in non-conference in four seasons. The last time Minnesota went 12-1 they made the NCAA Tournament.

Can Minnesota make the NCAA Tournament this year? Many common viewers believe an 8-10 or 9-9 Big Ten season is possible. There are many nay-sayers but most of those nay-sayers are part time viewers at best. During the 2012-13 season when Minnesota started 12-1, they went 8-10 in Big Ten play and still made the Dance.

Will this be a repeat of that year at a minimum? If Minnesota stays healthy and no off the floor problems arise (this is the University of Minnesota athletic program we are talking about) it has a good chance to be.

After last year’s 8 win year nobody expected Minnesota to go 12-1 in non-conference play. That record is a strong accomplishment for this team.

"Good win for us,” said Richard Pitino after the game. “I thought the defense was tremendous in the first half. I think part of our problem in the second half were live ball turnovers and a couple offensive rebounds.

Overall, sitting at 12-1, it hasn't happened a lot here, at least since I've been here. Proud of it. It's an accomplishment, but we move on and get ready for a really good Michigan State team coming in."

The one loss non-conference record guarantees nothing. Tubby Smith’s final three teams at Minnesota only had one non-conference loss before Big Ten play. But there is a different confidence level right now with this maroon and gold team. A confidence that many feel could lead to a solid league record.

“There's times during the game where I look at our team and think, 'wow, we're pretty good,' and then there are times when I go, 'wow, pretty young.' We've got to get better,” Pitino said.

“We've got to stay humble. I understand that, in this league, you better win at home. It's extremely important, so what's in front of us is a home game on Tuesday. What's in front of us is three days to prepare. That's the way I look at it and we'll see where we go from there. I think we've got a good bluntness of talent and we're really young still."

Speaking of young, Tom Izzo’s Spartan team is very young. Three of the top four scorers are freshman and they will be playing in their first Big Ten road environment (a Williams Arena that will be minus many students, and minus those focused on the football game that is being played at the same time).

Michigan State is 8-5 with losses to four ranked teams (Arizona, Duke, Kentucky, and Baylor) but also Northeastern. The best Michigan State win? St. John’s or Wichita State. The Spartans haven’t exactly been running away from low major competition either. They beat Florida Gulf Coast by a point, Oral Roberts by two scores, and Tennessee Tech by three scores.

But the Spartans are very talented and are led by Tom Izzo. When that’s the case the game will always be tough. Pitino is 1-2 against the Hall of Famer.

New Gopher Akeem Springs had another quality showing on both ends in last night’s Arkansas State win. He knocked out three three-pointers leading to his 14 points. Many doubt Minnesota can continue to play well in the Big Ten but Springs sees a Gopher team that is confident and improved.

"I'm the new guy, but I can still tell that there's been a growth from this team compared to last year,” said Springs. “That was a big goal of ours, to show our improvements.

“You look at our new guys, and guys like Dupree McBrayer, who keep fighting. You can see our growth as team, as a collective unit. Even from the start of the season, small mistakes that we made earlier, you can see us making some of those right plays. We're putting together more of a solid game and we're coming out faster no matter who the opponent is and that's something that shows our growth."

McBrayer scored a career high 21 points against LIU-Brooklyn ten days ago and followed that with 19 points last night. Dupree made six of ten field goals including a pair of threes, made five of six foul shots, and dished out three assists.

Several of the Gophers are confident headed into next week’s game and McBrayer is the leader in that department. Dupree is also excited to have an improved group around him for this run through the league schedule.

"Adding Akeem and Reggie (Lynch), they've been there before,” Dupree said. “They're telling us whether you can do this or that. We're growing. Amir Coffey's growing. Eric Curry's growing. Michael Hurt's growing. We're just trying to grow as a whole and put together a whole 40 minute game."

Big Ten play is right around the corner. Minnesota welcomes the young Spartans two days after Christmas and then heads to West Lafayette for a New Year’s Day date with Purdue. League play is one tough test after another but this Gopher team seems up for that challenge. A 12-1 record that few expected to happen proves that.

Now, can they get those eight or nine league wins?