Finding bass is usually a bigger challenge than catching them. Learn how to read and fish points throughout the seasons, and you'll consistently be on fish.

Fishing points is a great way to catch bass throughout the year all across the country. Reading points and knowing which points work in different seasons and patterns can really be the difference between a beginning angler and a seasoned angler putting together a fishing pattern. Elite Series pro Mike McClelland is an expert at patterning point bass, and leads us through a great discussion on this often overlooked yet basic tenant of finding fish anywhere, anytime.