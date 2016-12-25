Dan Feeney has a place in Indiana football history and is headed to the NFL — with some calling him the best pro prospect at his position. Pretty good for a guy who never played football prior to high school and had the thought "What the heck? I’ll give it a shot" when his buddies pushed him to play.

Dan Feeney will close out his college career as one of the most decorated football players in Indiana history.

Pretty good for a guy who never played football until high school and even then only did so because his buddies persuaded him to show up to camp as a freshman.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman is only the fourth Indiana football player to be a two-time First Team AP All-American and only the third to do so in consecutive seasons.

Projected to be a high NFL draft pick — some list him as the No. 1 prospect at his position — Feeney caps his stellar college career on Wednesday when the Hoosiers (6-6) face No. 19 Utah (8-4) in the Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m. Eastern, Fox) in Santa Clara, Calif.

His college accomplishments and his NFL future make him a story.

His path is even more compelling.

Growing up, he was a baseball player: First base, third base, a little time on the mound.

He didn’t play flag football, youth football, nothing, prior to high school.

The summer before his freshman year at Carl Sandburg High School in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park, Ill., his friends were telling him to go out for the football team.

At first he was a little ambivalent, but, it’s only freshman football, right?

“I was new to the whole thing. Camp was about to start in August and I thought, ‘What the heck? I’ll give it a shot,’” Feeney said.

“All my buddies were telling me to do it, so I came to camp. I was out of shape. Coaches whipped me into shape pretty quickly.

“I fell in love with it the first week. I was like, ‘This is my kind of sport.’”

He enjoyed baseball. But football was a full-contact sport. The big guy took to it quickly.

Initially, his high school used the right tackle and split tackle system, and Feeney played split. His junior and senior years, after a system change, he started at left tackle.

Long before he earned college scholarship offers, the concerns of his mom, Kim Feeney, were calmed.

“My mom always thought I’d get hurt. She’s protective of me,” said Feeney, who now could squish most normal humans without breaking a sweat.

“Because I’d have to be playing based on how they did weight classes, I would have been playing two or three grades above mine. That scared my mom a little,” Feeney said with a laugh.

Dan Feeney at Sandburg High School, where his buddies first persuaded him to give football a shot.

Also a high school varsity letter winner one season in volleyball, Feeney didn’t even start getting letters from college football programs until his junior year. Then it hit him.

“I was like, ‘Wow. I never thought I’d be going to college to play football.’”

Illinois, Northwestern, Indiana and other colleges came calling. He settled on the Hoosiers in no small part because of offensive line coach Greg Frey.

Feeney impressed immediately.

He set an IU record for games started by a true freshman offensive lineman (12) in 2012, redshirtted in 2013 after a foot injury, then came back to start in 2014.

As a redshirt sophomore, he allowed one sack in 801 snaps, led the linemen with 80 knockdowns and helped pave the way for a rushing attack that set a school record with 3,163 yards on the ground.

Feeney earned First Team All-American status as a junior after not allowing a sack in 475 called pass plays and leading IU with 102 knockdowns in 1,069 offensive snaps, a very high per-play rate.

Limited by a concussion this season, Feeney dominated in his final six games to repeat as an AP First Team All-American.

In all, Feeney started 45 college football games, 41 of those at right guard and four at right tackle, and allowed two sacks in 3,278 offensive snaps.

Now, the guy who played high school football because, well, what the heck, is headed to the NFL. Sports Illustrated lists Feeney as the No. 1 offensive guard in the 2017 NFL draft.

“I think it’s cool, but obviously I don’t read a lot of the hype,” said Feeney, who has never been a self-promoter in college. “I put my head down, go to work, do one thing at a time, try to get to 1-0 each week and elevate other people’s games.

“I try to help the younger guys because I see the potential they have. They’re super talented, super athletic. I’m trying to push my knowledge onto them so they can be several steps ahead of where I was.”

See what Feeney did there? The interview was supposed to be all about him and his stellar career — and the questions were — and he quickly starts talking about teammates.

Two-time First Team AP All-American Dan Feeney (67) is front and center on the cover of the Indiana football 2016 bowl game guide.

Speaking of teammates, he’s had some good ones, including tackle Jason Spriggs, now with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL.

The competitions between Spriggs and Feeney were the stuff of practice lore at IU in part because nothing was too small to become a test between those two.

“We’d sprint from drill to drill and see who would win,” Feeney said. “Little things that don’t do anything but keep up the competitive edge.

“But it’s good for others on the team to see, hey, these guys are having fun, and it’s contagious.”

Think about that: Two guys everyone projected to be in the NFL at some point, both offensive linemen at that, sprinting to practice drills just to see who would win.

Feeney, who earned his degree in exercise science in May, said he has no idea what he’s going to do with his first NFL check or signing bonus. But he may have some help.

“My sister’s thought about that,” he said with laugh. “I was like, ‘You have to be nice to me.’”

When now-IU football coach Tom Allen joined the Hoosiers staff this past offseason as defensive coordinator, he knew about Dan Feeney.

Then he had a chance to see Dan Feeney up close. One day, with NFL scouts in the house, IU put its offensive linemen in a special teams drill.

“We as a staff noted to the whole team that's the one time the scouts probably commented the most of anything he did the entire day, the effort he gave and what he was able to do in that special teams drill just to show that side of his play,” Allen said.

“To me, he's a tremendous leader, tremendous hard-worker, he kind of embodies the toughness and the mentality of our program. We're so proud of him, he's worked so hard.

“It was unfortunate he missed several games this year, it kind of hurt him in some other opportunities, but, at the same time, he's a two-time All-American for a reason, and he’ll go down as one of the greatest players in the history of our program.”

