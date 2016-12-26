Dontari Poe channels Tim Tebow on jump pass
Scout Top Stories
The Best Holiday Named RecruitsScout takes a look at the best Holiday named recruits in the class of 2017...
Scout FootballSaturday at 7:00 AM
Yusuf Corker Commits to KentuckyYusuf Corker was down to three schools and on Monday December 26, his birthday, he committed to one in the SEC...
Scout Football9:49 AM
Who Will the Texans Host in Wildcard Weekend?A closer look at the playoff scenarios for who the Houston Texans would host on Wildcard Weekend.
State of the Texans9:07 AM
Przybylo: Humble Perine stays the sameOU running back Samaje Perine is close to history, but you'd never know it by his personality.
Sooners Illustrated8:02 AM
2016-17 Bowl Game ScheduleA look at the postseason bowl lineup for December 2016 and January 2017...
Scout8:00 AM