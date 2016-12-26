Texas coach Tom Herman got a late Christmas present on Monday with the Longhorns' latest 2017 commitment ...

2017 OG Derek Kerstetter of San Antonio Reagan, who had been committed to Oklahoma State since September, is now committed to the Longhorns ...

https://twitter.com/derekk40/status/813469251512258560

http://www.scout.com/player/206158-derek-kerstetter

Kerstetter is a member of the West roster in the upcoming U.S. Army All-America game.

http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1735435-2017-u-s-...

Without mentioning Kerstetter's name, Tom Herman and his Texas coaching staff reacted to the news:

https://twitter.com/CoachTomHerman/status/813469536636678144

Texas OL coach Derek Warehime:

https://twitter.com/CoachDWarehime/status/813468487473577985

Texas TE/FB coach Corby Meekins:

https://twitter.com/corbymeekins/status/813468719615709184

Texas WR coach Drew Mehringer:

https://twitter.com/DrewMehringer/status/813470253321781252

*****

