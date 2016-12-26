2017 OG Derek Kerstetter of San Antonio Reagan, who had been committed to Oklahoma State since September, is now committed to the Longhorns ...
https://twitter.com/derekk40/status/813469251512258560
http://www.scout.com/player/206158-derek-kerstetter
Kerstetter is a member of the West roster in the upcoming U.S. Army All-America game.
http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1735435-2017-u-s-...
Without mentioning Kerstetter's name, Tom Herman and his Texas coaching staff reacted to the news:
https://twitter.com/CoachTomHerman/status/813469536636678144
Texas OL coach Derek Warehime:
https://twitter.com/CoachDWarehime/status/813468487473577985
Texas TE/FB coach Corby Meekins:
https://twitter.com/corbymeekins/status/813468719615709184
Texas WR coach Drew Mehringer:
https://twitter.com/DrewMehringer/status/813470253321781252
*****
