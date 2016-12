Rising senior Shaun McGee will be playing elsewhere next season.

That’s what UGA coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Monday.

“Shaun is going to finish up with us but then he’s going to transfer out,” Smart said to the group. “He may have some academic issues depending on how his grades finish up. He may not be eligible for us next semester.”

McGee hasn’t played much in his time at UGA. This season he only played in two games.