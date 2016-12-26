Scout takes a closer look at the Team Highlight defense, which will matchup against Team Armour offense on Jan. 1 in the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game.

Linebackers

Only two of the seven linebackers on Team Highlight enter the week with their collegiate decisions already in the rear-view mirror, with Drew Singleton and Chris Allen committed to Michigan and Alabama, respectively.

Singleton, the nation's fourth-ranked outside linebacker and 72nd-ranked player overall, checks in as the highest-rated linebacker, while the 6-foot-4, 233-pound Allen is labeled as the nation's 81st-ranked player overall.

Chris Allen, Baton Rouge (La.) Southern University Lab - Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/197007-chris-allen?s=73

Markquese Bell, Bridgeton (N.J.) Senior

http://www.scout.com/player/201416-markquese-bell?s=73

Ellis Brooks, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine

http://www.scout.com/player/195742-ellis-brooks?s=73

Breon Dixon, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

http://www.scout.com/player/189219-breon-dixon?s=73

Levi Jones, Austin (Texas) Westlake

http://www.scout.com/player/204342-levi-jones?s=73

Nathan Proctor, Indian Head (Md.) Lackey

http://www.scout.com/player/196965-nathan-proctor?s=73

Drew Singleton, Paramus (N.J.) Catholic - Michigan

http://www.scout.com/player/193628-drew-singleton?s=73

Defensive Backs

This year's crop of defensive backs for Team Highlight features prospects committed to Florida State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisville, Georgia and South Carolina, with five-star cornerback Stanford Samuels III (FSU) highlighting that list.

Cyrus Fagan, the nation's 11th-ranked safety and 123rd-ranked player overall, is also committed to the Seminoles, while the Sooners have multiple commitments of their own in Scout 300 cornerbacks Tre Brown and Justin Broiles.

C.J. Avery, Grenada (Miss.) High - Louisville

http://www.scout.com/player/196072-c-j-avery?s=73

Justin Broiles, Oklahoma City (OK) John Marshall - Oklahoma

http://www.scout.com/player/200754-justin-broiles/news?year=2016&s=73

Tre Brown, Tulsa (OK) Union - Oklahoma

http://www.scout.com/player/193418-tre-brown?s=73

Chevin Calloway, Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne

http://www.scout.com/player/196929-chevin-calloway?s=73

Cyrus Fagan, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland - Florida State

http://www.scout.com/player/196340-cyrus-fagan?s=73

Xavier McKinney, Roswell (Ga.) High

http://www.scout.com/player/201976-xavier-mckinney?s=73

Isaiah Pola-Mao, Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe

http://www.scout.com/player/194626-isaiah-pola-mao?s=73

William Poole, College Park (Ga.) Hapeville Charter - Georgia

http://www.scout.com/player/194080-william-poole?s=73

Stanford Samuels III, Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan - Florida State

http://www.scout.com/player/194459-stanford-samuels-iii?s=73

Jamyest Williams, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson - South Carolina

http://www.scout.com/player/178498-jamyest-williams?s=73

Daniel Wright, Lauderdale Lakes (Fla.) Boyd H. Anderson - Alabama

http://www.scout.com/player/195386-daniel-wright?s=73

Defensive Line

Joshua Kaindoh and Robert Beal lead the way as the highest-ranked prospects along Team Highlight's defensive front as the sixth and eighth-ranked defensive ends, respectively. Both were teammates at the IMG Academy before Beal opted to return to Georgia in early November.

The 6-foot-6, 252-pound Kaindoh is just days removed from selecting Florida State, while Beal is committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Six of the nine defensive linemen on the roster are currently off the market, with LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M and Colorado also holding commitments.

Robert Beal, Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge - Georgia

http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/player/198492-robert-beal

Tyree Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. Johns College - Texas A&M

http://www.scout.com/player/200532-tyree-johnson?s=73

Joshua Kaindoh, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - Florida State

http://www.scout.com/player/197835-joshua-kaindoh?s=73

Phidarian Mathis, Monroe (La.) Neville

http://www.scout.com/player/202941-phidarian-mathis?s=73

Kwity Paye, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken - Michigan

http://www.scout.com/player/204221-kwity-paye?s=73

LaBryan Ray, Madison (Ala.) James Clemens

http://www.scout.com/player/199359-labryan-ray?s=73

Tyler Shelvin, Crowley (La.) Notre Dame - LSU

http://www.scout.com/player/197583-tyler-shelvin?s=73

Aaron Sterling, Tucker (Ga.) High

http://www.scout.com/player/193929-aaron-sterling?s=73

Jon Van Diest, Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek - Colorado

http://www.scout.com/player/187681-jon-van-diest?s=73