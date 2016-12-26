Linebackers
Only two of the seven linebackers on Team Highlight enter the week with their collegiate decisions already in the rear-view mirror, with Drew Singleton and Chris Allen committed to Michigan and Alabama, respectively.
Singleton, the nation's fourth-ranked outside linebacker and 72nd-ranked player overall, checks in as the highest-rated linebacker, while the 6-foot-4, 233-pound Allen is labeled as the nation's 81st-ranked player overall.
Chris Allen, Baton Rouge (La.) Southern University Lab - Alabama
Markquese Bell, Bridgeton (N.J.) Senior
Ellis Brooks, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine
Breon Dixon, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson
Levi Jones, Austin (Texas) Westlake
Nathan Proctor, Indian Head (Md.) Lackey
Drew Singleton, Paramus (N.J.) Catholic - Michigan
Defensive Backs
This year's crop of defensive backs for Team Highlight features prospects committed to Florida State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisville, Georgia and South Carolina, with five-star cornerback Stanford Samuels III (FSU) highlighting that list.
Cyrus Fagan, the nation's 11th-ranked safety and 123rd-ranked player overall, is also committed to the Seminoles, while the Sooners have multiple commitments of their own in Scout 300 cornerbacks Tre Brown and Justin Broiles.
C.J. Avery, Grenada (Miss.) High - Louisville
Justin Broiles, Oklahoma City (OK) John Marshall - Oklahoma
Tre Brown, Tulsa (OK) Union - Oklahoma
Chevin Calloway, Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne
Cyrus Fagan, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland - Florida State
Xavier McKinney, Roswell (Ga.) High
Isaiah Pola-Mao, Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe
William Poole, College Park (Ga.) Hapeville Charter - Georgia
Stanford Samuels III, Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan - Florida State
Jamyest Williams, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson - South Carolina
Daniel Wright, Lauderdale Lakes (Fla.) Boyd H. Anderson - Alabama
Defensive Line
Joshua Kaindoh and Robert Beal lead the way as the highest-ranked prospects along Team Highlight's defensive front as the sixth and eighth-ranked defensive ends, respectively. Both were teammates at the IMG Academy before Beal opted to return to Georgia in early November.
The 6-foot-6, 252-pound Kaindoh is just days removed from selecting Florida State, while Beal is committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Six of the nine defensive linemen on the roster are currently off the market, with LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M and Colorado also holding commitments.
Robert Beal, Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge - Georgia
Tyree Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. Johns College - Texas A&M
Joshua Kaindoh, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy - Florida State
Phidarian Mathis, Monroe (La.) Neville
Kwity Paye, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken - Michigan
LaBryan Ray, Madison (Ala.) James Clemens
Tyler Shelvin, Crowley (La.) Notre Dame - LSU
Aaron Sterling, Tucker (Ga.) High
Jon Van Diest, Englewood (Colo.) Cherry Creek - Colorado