No. 2 RB Cam Akers chose Florida State and the Seminoles are getting an instant game-changer

Cam Akers, Scout's No. 4 prospect in the country committed to Florida State Tuesday night and the Seminoles landed a game-changer. Get the full breakdown here...

  • Prospect:  Cam Akers
  • Hometown:  Clinton, Miss.
  • High school:  Clinton
  • Class:  2017
  • Position:  Running back
  • Size:  5-foot-11, 212 pounds
  • Verified 40 yard dash time:  4.44 seconds
  • Ranking on Scout:  No. 2 RB | No. 1 in Miss. | No. 4 in the country
  • Committed to:  Florida State

Strength

  • Size
  • Speed
  • Instincts
  • Power
  • Balance
  • Hands
  • Wiggle

Areas for Improvement

  • Blocking
  • Patience

Scout's Take

Akers is a different breed.  He is a special player who will make an immediate impact.  He has been a star player throughout his high school career as a quarterback, so it may take him a little time to get all the little things down at running back, but the size, strength, speed and skills are there for him to take off early in college.  Akers is a true competitor who wants success.  He has that drive to be the best, and with the skill-set he was born with, that has helped take him to another level as a prospect.  Even at quarterback, Akers ran the ball often.  He would of course scramble and make big plays when the passing play broke down, but he ran plenty of quarterback draws and sweeps in his time.  He knows how to avoid the big hit, and that is a part of a running back's game that gets overlooked by many.  He runs with great balance, he makes quick, decisive cuts, he has the speed to get to the perimeter and he can take it to the house from anywhere on the field at any time.  He finished his high school career with over 8,000 yards passing and 5,100 yards rushing for 149 total touchdowns, so when talking production, he is on another level there too.  Akers is just the complete package.  He is a leader, he is a winner, he is self-driven to be the best and he has the makings of a Heisman Trophy contender and a first round NFL Draft pick down the road.  He is hard to describe because he is that good.  There need to be some new adjectives created to describe his talent on the football field.

