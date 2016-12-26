Dallas offensive coordinator Scott Linehan gave Cowboys' playoff opponents another wrinkle to prep for Monday night in Detroit, ordering up this Dez Bryant-to-Jason Witten reverse pass for a touchdown (above).
Bryant sold the reverse with a few convincing strides as a runner before pulling up and hitting Witten for the 10-yard touchdown.
Bryant helped put the game out of reach with another 19-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, his second TD reception of the night. Earlier, he made this tough catch to tie the game at 21.
Bryant is the first player in 38 years to both pass for a TD and catch a TD pass in a MNF game.
The No. 1-seed Cowboys, playing for nothing against a Detroit team driven to secure a playoff berth, won easily 42-12.