Mique Juarez Plans to Return to UCLA Football

Jan. 4 -- He was the nation's #1 inside linebacker prospect for 2016, he decided on UCLA, and enrolled early, last spring. But Juarez essentially left the program during fall camp in August. The latest is that Juarez now plans to return to UCLA football...

As Bruin Report Online reported was more than likely the case a few weeks ago, Mique Juarez plans to return to the UCLA football team for the 2017 season, according to good sources.

Juarez also tweeted and Instagrammed an indication that he's returned to football.

https://twitter.com/miquejuarez3/status/816744660815253504

Of course, it's not set in stone, since it's still a long way until next August's fall practice. But there are sources inside the program that are saying Juarez, who is in school at UCLA, is committed to return to football activities by spring practice in April.

Juarez was the No. 1-ranked inside linebacker in the nation for 2016, and committed to UCLA last February. He enrolled early at UCLA and participated in spring practice last April.

Over the summer there were some leaks about Juarez's status, that he was struggling with playing football, and then the 6-2, 230-pounder opted to not participate in fall camp in San Bernardino. Juarez not only didn't participate in practice, but didn't participate in any football activities. UCLA never officially provided a reason for Juarez stepping away from the football program, but sources said he was experiencing some personal problems.

Mique Juarez

By late September, when UCLA's classes were starting, there was some question of whether Juarez would actually be in class, and that he was contemplating leaving football altogether. There were also rumors he could transfer to BYU.

Juarez, however, did start classes at UCLA in September, and to our knowledge completed the fall quarter, which ended Dec. 9th.

Even previous to the social media comments by Juarez, we had heard from a number of sources that he's expected to return to the football program, but it's uncertain when that will happen. He could potentially return to the program -- that is, participate in off-season football activities -- when classes resume for Winter Quarter Jan. 9th. Spring practice commonly starts the day after Spring Quarter starts the first week of April.