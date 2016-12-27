Week 17 NFL playoff scenarios

The teams in the AFC are decided, but positioning remains, while the NFC still has two playoff spots up for grabs. Here is what is clinched and what has to happen to finalize the playoff seeding in both conferences.

The teams in the AFC playoffs are all set, but the jockeying for position will still happen in Week 17, with a first-round bye still up for grabs.

In the NFC, things are more complicated. Four teams there have clinched a playoff spot, three of the four division titles have already been decided, and Dallas has already clinched homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. However, two playoff spots are still up for grabs along with the NFC North title.

Here is what has already been clinched and what will be decided in Week 17:

WEEK 17 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

AFC

CLINCHED

New England – AFC East division title and first-round bye

Pittsburgh – AFC North division title

Houston – AFC South division title

Oakland – playoff berth

Kansas City – playoff berth

Miami – playoff berth

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2)

(at Miami (10-5), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

NE win or tie OR

OAK loss or tie

OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-3)

(at Denver (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)

Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

OAK win or tie OR

KC loss or tie

Oakland clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

OAK win + NE loss

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4)

(at San Diego (5-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

KC win + OAK loss

NFC

CLINCHED

Dallas – NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs

Atlanta – NFC South division title

Seattle – NFC West division title

New York Giants – playoff berth

ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5)

(vs. New Orleans (7-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)

Atlanta clinches a first-round bye with:

ATL win OR

ATL tie + SEA loss or tie OR

SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR

SEA tie + DET loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1)

(at San Francisco (2-13), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)

Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:

SEA win + ATL loss or tie OR

SEA tie + ATL loss + GB/DET tie

DETROIT LIONS (9-6)

(vs. Green Bay (9-6), Sunday night, 8:30 PM ET)

Detroit clinches NFC North division title with:

DET win

Detroit clinches a first-round bye with:

DET win + SEA loss or tie + ATL loss

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:

DET tie OR

WAS loss or tie

GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6)

(at Detroit (9-6), Sunday night, 8:30 PM ET)

Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:

GB win or tie

Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

WAS loss OR

WAS tie + TB win + GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB

(Note: GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB if one of the following teams win or tie: SEA, HOU, JAX, PHI. GB has already clinched strength of schedule tiebreaker over TB in this scenario.)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1)

(vs. New York Giants (10-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)

Washington clinches a playoff berth with:

WAS win + GB-DET game does not end in a tie OR

WAS tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7)

(vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)

Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:

TB win + WAS tie + GB loss + TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB

(Note: TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB if all of the following teams win: TEN, IND, DAL and SF)