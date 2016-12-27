Week 17 NFL playoff scenarios

The teams in the AFC playoffs are all set, but the jockeying for position will still happen in Week 17, with a first-round bye still up for grabs.
In the NFC, things are more complicated. Four teams there have clinched a playoff spot, three of the four division titles have already been decided, and Dallas has already clinched homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. However, two playoff spots are still up for grabs along with the NFC North title.
Here is what has already been clinched and what will be decided in Week 17:
WEEK 17 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
AFC
CLINCHED
New England – AFC East division title and first-round bye
Pittsburgh – AFC North division title
Houston – AFC South division title
Oakland – playoff berth
Kansas City – playoff berth
Miami – playoff berth
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (13-2)
(at Miami (10-5), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)
New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
- NE win or tie OR
- OAK loss or tie
OAKLAND RAIDERS (12-3)
(at Denver (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)
Oakland clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
- OAK win or tie OR
- KC loss or tie
Oakland clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
- OAK win + NE loss
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4)
(at San Diego (5-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
- KC win + OAK loss
NFC
CLINCHED
Dallas – NFC East division title and home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs
Atlanta – NFC South division title
Seattle – NFC West division title
New York Giants – playoff berth
ATLANTA FALCONS (10-5)
(vs. New Orleans (7-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)
Atlanta clinches a first-round bye with:
- ATL win OR
- ATL tie + SEA loss or tie OR
- SEA loss + DET loss or tie OR
- SEA tie + DET loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-5-1)
(at San Francisco (2-13), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)
Seattle clinches a first-round bye with:
- SEA win + ATL loss or tie OR
- SEA tie + ATL loss + GB/DET tie
DETROIT LIONS (9-6)
(vs. Green Bay (9-6), Sunday night, 8:30 PM ET)
Detroit clinches NFC North division title with:
- DET win
Detroit clinches a first-round bye with:
- DET win + SEA loss or tie + ATL loss
Detroit clinches a playoff berth with:
- DET tie OR
- WAS loss or tie
GREEN BAY PACKERS (9-6)
(at Detroit (9-6), Sunday night, 8:30 PM ET)
Green Bay clinches NFC North division title with:
- GB win or tie
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
- WAS loss OR
- WAS tie + TB win + GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB
(Note: GB clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over TB if one of the following teams win or tie: SEA, HOU, JAX, PHI. GB has already clinched strength of schedule tiebreaker over TB in this scenario.)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (8-6-1)
(vs. New York Giants (10-5), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET)
Washington clinches a playoff berth with:
- WAS win + GB-DET game does not end in a tie OR
- WAS tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-7)
(vs. Carolina (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET)
Tampa Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
- TB win + WAS tie + GB loss + TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB
(Note: TB clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over GB if all of the following teams win: TEN, IND, DAL and SF)