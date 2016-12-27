ANAHEIM, Calif. — The possibility of replacing assistant coaches seems to be a theme every time Penn State coach James Franklin arrives at a bowl destination.

And it was more of the same this year, as the Nittany Lions held their first local press availability here Tuesday for their Jan. 2 Rose Bowl encounter with USC.

This time the topic was offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who earlier this month tweeted that he would remain at PSU (despite being courted by other programs).

But in the last two days, multiple media outlets reported that Moorhead was in serious consideration to become the head coach at UConn. And that was quickly followed by other multiple media outlets reporting Moorhead was staying put. http://www.scout.com/college/penn-state/story/1740036-penn-state-redshir...

During a press conference at Disneyland, Franklin did not seem the slightest bit rattled by any of it.

“Joe’s done a great job for us and he’s gonna have opportunities,” Franklin said. “This will be something that we just need to get used to at Penn State. It’s gonna happen every single year. We want Joe and this staff to stay together as long as we possibly can. But there’s gonna come a point where our assistants have a chance to become head coaches and we want that for them and their families.”

Franklin did not specifically state whether Moorhead was definitely sticking around for 2017. And that was most likely because there was no way he could be absolutely sure.

His advice to Penn State fans is to not stress over such things every year. The Lions lost both coordinators and their offensive line coach after the 2015 season, and all they did this season was go 10-2, win the Big Ten and advance to the Rose Bowl.

“I think when you’ve had a lot of success like we’ve had on defense, offense and special teams, this is what happens in major college football,” Franklin said. “There are gonna be people who come and try to steal pieces of your organization.”

NO NAMES ON PSU NO-SHOWS

Franklin said he does not have final fall semester grades for all of his players yet, but that as of now everyone seemed fine academically.

However — without naming names — he reported that some Lions are being held out of the Rose Bowl.

“We have some guys that won’t participate for reasons that we won’t get into right now — for violations of team rules and we’ll leave it at that,” Franklin said.

TALKING ABOUT PRACTICE

With the Rose Bowl slated for next Monday, Penn State will get into its normal game week prep Wednesday. So Wednesday will be like a normal Monday, Thursday a normal Tuesday and so on.

The bowl prep will end with a walk-through on Sunday — which is what PSU usually does on a Friday.

“We were able to get some bonus USC practices in back in State College,” Franklin said. “But once we’re here, we’re able to got through our normal … practice week.”

