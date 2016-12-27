Wake topped Temple 34-26 to win the 2016 Military Bowl.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It’s impossible to score too many first-half points, the Deacs proved that Tuesday.

Bouncing back from a dreadful first five minutes in all phases of the game, the Demon Deac offense caught fire, exploding for 31 unanswered points.

Wake (7-6) led by 24 late in the first half, then had to hold on for dear life to grab a 34-26 win over No. 23 Temple (10-4), securing their first bowl victory and first winning season since 2008.

“It was really neat to watch that scene at the end, and that’s what makes college football special,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “Try telling our players that their bowl game wasn’t meaningful. That will be a memory those guys carry forever.”

They controlled the line of scrimmage, both Matt Colburn and Cade Carney were productive running the ball, quarterback John Wolford threw for nearly 200 yards and the Wake defense was stout as usual.

All was good as the Deacs carried a 31-10 lead into halftime.

“We were healthy and we could run the playbook. It makes a difference,” Clawson said. “That’s the way the offense looked in the spring. It the way it looked in the fall camp. The offensive line played well. A lot of those quick passes became good gainers for us and we ran the ball.”

Wolford suffered an injury and missed all but two plays of the second half, and the Wake offense became one dimensional.

“I landed on my head and I felt my shoulder go numb on the right side,” Wolford said. “I think it was a stinger, and then my neck got very stiff after I got on the sideline. I wanted to play, but it wasn’t the safest thing.”

Fortunately for the Deacs, Temple’s offense became similarly one-dimensional. While Wake largely abandoned the pass with Wolford out, the Owls were unable to establish the run game which led to 49 passing attempts from Temple quarterback Phillip Walker.

Walker’s 273 second-half passing yards fueling a furious comeback that got the Owls to within a score of the Deacs late.

Though a first-half offensive explosion paced the Deacs early, it took a couple big defensive plays down the stretch to seal the deal.

Down eight, the Owls had 2nd-and-goal from the six-yard line with about five minutes left. Walker went back to pass and was chased back and back and back by Wake’s Duke Ejiofor and Willie Yarbary. They sacked him eventually for a 22-yard loss. The Owls settled for a field goal.

After a 80-yard kickoff return by Johnny Armstrong, the Deacs advanced the lead back to eight with a 30-yard Mike Weaver field goal with 1:59 to go.

Ejiofor stuffed the next Temple drive as well, wrapping up running back Jahad Thomas for a two-yard loss on 3rd-and-1. Walker threw an incomplete pass on fourth down and the Deacs began to celebrate.