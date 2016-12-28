UCLA -- Oregon Preview

Dec. 28 -- It's probably the biggest game in college basketball this week, with the No.2-ranked Bruins trying to keep their undefeated, dream season alive when they travel to open the Pac-12 season against the No. 21 Ducks. The game will come down to two things...

The undefeated UCLA Bruins return to action on Wednesday night in their nationally televised Pac 12 Conference opener when they travel to Eugene, Oregon, to take on the Ducks (6 PM PST; ESPN2).

The game between the 13-0, No.2-ranked Bruins and the No. 21-ranked Ducks, who are 11-2 and were the preseason pick to win the conference, is arguably the best potential match-up of the college basketball week.

The Bruins should find that winning this game will prove as difficult a task as they’ve yet faced this season. Here’s the thing, though: to an extent, the Bruins are essentially playing with house money. If they lost, all is not lost. It’s not the end of the world. UCLA wasn’t supposed to be undefeated at this point and wasn’t supposed to win this game, according to most preseason predictions. The regular conference schedule has 18 games, and this is but the first. College basketball teams don’t go through a season unscathed, at least not since Indiana in 1976, so a loss is a loss and UCLA is expected to lose a couple (Really, BRO’s preseason prediction came the closest to anticipating UCLA’s great start, and it still had the Bruins losing to Kentucky and losing to Oregon Wednesday).

But, what if the Bruins win? If you look at the way the conference schedules of UCLA and its main competition work out, UCLA would absolutely be in the driver's seat for the conference title even though it would only be one win in the first conference game of the season.

Realistically, looking closely at Oregon’s schedule, it’s by far a must-win for the Ducks, at least right now.

The game really should come down to two factors: whether the Bruins will rediscover the spring in their collective legs on offense and whether Oregon’s Christopher Boucher will play.

Oregon head Coach Dana Altman has quickly built a very good program in Eugene. He has the most athletic one-two frontcourt punch in the conference in senior Boucher (6’10”, 200 lbs.) and junior Dillon Brooks (6’7”, 225 lbs.), who may be the top player chosen from the Pac-12 in this summer’s NBA Draft; another athletic frontcourt piece in junior post Jordan Bell (6’9”, 225 lbs.); strong and talented shooters in sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey (6’4”, 195 lbs.) and freshman Payton Pritchard (6’2”, 200 lbs.); and generally very good point guard play from senior Dylan Ennis (6’2”, 195 lbs.) and junior Casey Benson (6’3”, 185 lbs.). Altman has proved in his seven seasons at Oregon that he is a very good coach, being able to get the most out of the talent he has amassed and generally being regarded as one of the best, if not the best game coach, in the Pac-12.

Conversely, UCLA Head Coach Steve Alford has had a large hand in the Bruins’ undefeated start. He has pushed the right buttons in terms of offense and motivation and is clearly more relaxed today than perhaps at any other time in his tenure in Westwood. Having what is generally considered to be the best and most devastating offense in the country helps do that for a coach. Obviously, the three freshmen Alford brought to UCLA this fall, Lonzo Ball, T.J. Leaf and Ike Anigbogu, have had a lot to do with that, but, as Tracy Pierson has pointed out on several occasions, Alford has also had a big hand in moving the Bruins to more of a true motion offense and getting his players to now give generally consistent effort.



However, in the last two games that UCLA played going into the Christmas break, against Western Michigan and Ohio State, the Bruins looked to have somewhat tired legs, especially in the WMU game. That makes sense, considering that UCLA played 13 games in 40 days to open the season, or essentially 1 game every 3 days for 6 weeks. The Bruins spent much of those 6 weeks atop the national statistical categories of shooting percentage and three-point shooting percentage. That was especially true over the first 11 games. The last two games showed that UCLA might only be very good, rather than historically good. In order for the Bruins to be successful on Wednesday, they are going to have to shoot more in line with how their first 11 games went – historically good -- rather than the last two.

If there is a team in the Pac-12 that UCLA does not match up well against on paper, it’s Oregon. Outside of Aaron Holiday, the Ducks simply have better athletes across the roster compared to the Bruins. Alford must know that, but he also has probably seen that this Oregon team is eerily similar to the Kentucky team UCLA beat with relative ease earlier this season, on the road. The Ducks and Wildcasts are both very athletic, like to get to the rim, are among the best offensive rebounding teams in the country and, outside of one player, struggle to shoot from behind the three-point line. That last part is only true if Boucher doesn’t play.

Oregon’s offense is essentially a variation on John Calipari’s dribble-drive motion offense, with four player spread throughout the perimeter and one post player, almost always Bell, sitting on the weak side low-post block. The Bruins simply don’t have the perimeter quickness, outside of Holiday, to deal with the athletic penetration that is the bread and butter of this offense. And by pulling one of UCLA’s bigs out to deal with Boucher, who is hitting 36% of his three-pointers, the Bruins are thin in terms of rim protection. That’s because the help on a drive usually has to come from the player guarding Bell, thus leaving him wide open on a low-block pass unless there’s good weakside defensive rotation. The Bruins, as we all know, don’t play good rotational defense.

However, if the dump-down pass to the low post isn’t open, then the driver in the Duck offense kicks the ball back out to the perimeter, presumably to the player left open when the help comes from another perimeter defender. The idea is that the player then should have an open three-point jumper. Dorsey has been a very good long-distance shooter this season, hitting 40% of his shots from distance, but the rest of the Ducks outside of Boucher have really struggled and this is where the Oregon halfcourt offense has bogged down at times.

Oregon only hits 31% of its 3’s collectively. That’s because, outside of Boucher and Dorsey, the player with the next highest percentage is Brooks at just under 32%. Junior post Roman Sorkin (6’10”, 225 lbs.) is at 56%, but he’s only attempted 9 three-pointers on the season and has been averaging only 10 MPG.

Chris Boucher (USA TODAY)

When Boucher went down with the ankle injury two weeks ago, Altman inserted Brooks, who had been in a long-term recovery from off-season foot surgery, back into the starting line-up. Altman had been conservatively easing him back into the rotation. Ostensibly, the thought is that Altman would like a starting line-up of Bell, Boucher, Brooks, Ennis and Dorsey, and have Pritchard come off the bench with Benson. Losing Boucher hurts the team’s length, shooting ability and rebounding, not to mention pulls the team’s best shot blocker out of the rotation. To be fair, Boucher has 35 blocks and Bell has 33, but they compliment each other so well that pulling one of them hurts the other’s ability to defend in the paint as well.

If Boucher can’t play, and right now it is a game time decision, that mean Brooks would likely slide to the four, at least defensively, and Altman would go with a three-guard backcourt of Dorsey, Ennis and Pritchard. Pritchard and Ennis are collectively hitting about 28% from behind the arc.

Losing Boucher would hurt the Ducks in so many areas beyond just the ability to offensively spread the floor better. The Ducks would lose his team-leading 14.1 PPG and 7.8 RPG. Brooks, while a fine athlete, is still shaking off some considerable rust. He is averaging 12.7 PPG but only 2.2 RPG.

Altman will certainly devise a plan that can at least slow down the Bruin offense by making UCLA work harder to get good shots. With the way UCLA shoots three-pointers in general, don’t expect to see Oregon run a lot of zone defenses in the half court. In fact, there’s a sneaking suspicion that Altman will have Brooks, who has NBA-level athleticism, guard Ball. That means Pritchard, Ennis, Dorsey and Benson will guard Isaac Hamilton, Bryce Alford and Leaf. Dorsey is quick enough to bother Leaf, but doesn’t have as much of a chance to disrupt Ball as Brooks does. However, without Boucher, this plan becomes less tenable because of Leaf’s ability to shoot over Dorsey. Further, Boucher has the ability to guard Leaf out to the arc while Bell deals with the other UCLA post player. The presumption is that Thomas Welsh will return, thus giving UCLA a more balanced and spread look, but Bell faced Welsh last season and the Ducks won both games.

One of the keys to beating Kentucky on the road earlier this season was Alford’s use of the packed-in man-to-man defense that forced shots from the perimeter. Outside of Malik Monk, Kentucky’s players couldn’t consistently hit shots. However, if the Wildcats had a second shooter, then the packed-in defense probably wouldn’t have worked. The same is true in this game. Alford will more than likely have the Bruins sag off their players on the perimeter in order to turn Oregon into a jump-shooting team. Without Boucher, that plan stands a very reasonable chance of success. If Boucher plays then the Ducks have two legitimate shooters to pull UCLA out of that kind of defense.

Ennis and Pritchard are the two most complimentary players in the starting line-up for Altman. Ennis averages 10.9 PPG while Pritchard checks in at 7.7 PPG. They essentially share the point guard duties until Benson comes in, usually for one of them, when they each will slide to more of a shooting guard roll. Still, they are both good enough to give UCLA fits with their ability to put the ball on the floor, especially Ennis. Pritchard has taken roughly two-thirds of his shots this season from behind the arc and is letting himself become a one-dimensional player.

Outside of Sorkin, Altman has one other post player who will get minutes in junior Kavell Bigby-Williams (6’11”, 230 lbs.). The young Englishman is more of a true post who basically spells Bell. He is a solid defender and is rebounding at roughly 13 rebounds per 40 minutes.

UCLA is going to score its points in this game. The key will be whether Oregon can keep up, and with Boucher the Ducks are one of the few teams that can. The Bruins will have to play a much more efficient game, especially on offense, than they showed against Ohio State and Western Michigan, regardless of whether Boucher plays, but the Bruins have more room for error on the defensive end if he doesn’t.

If Boucher does indeed play then the game may indeed come down to which team can get two or even three stops in a row in the last ten minutes.

Of course, all of this is dependent on whether the Bruins have their collective legs back after the week’s rest since their last game.

Winning this game really forces the rest of the conference to chase the Bruins from the get-go in the conference race because not too many teams are going to be able to go into Eugene and come away with a victory. This would especially be true if the Bruins win and then Oregon turns around and beats USC later this week.

Again, it really all comes down to fresh legs and the availability and effectiveness of Boucher.

For the sake of a prediction, let’s assume the Bruins won’t look as tired or as disinterested as they did against Western Michigan. That means Boucher’s availability will really help dictate the outcome of this game.

It should help the Bruins that Oregon isn’t exactly going to try and slow down the game. The Ducks like to get out and run when they can, but they are averaging about as many turnovers as they are forcing. They are winning the battle of the glass pretty consistently, having only been beaten on the boards by Baylor, but that hasn’t translated into a faster pace or more offensive success.

That may be because of the rumored chemistry issues the Ducks were facing and perhaps still are facing. There was an overwhelming sense earlier in the year that that certain players were only looking to pad their own individual statistics as they get ready to test the NBA waters in a few months. That led to very selfish, and, frankly, stupid offensive plays earlier in the year. The Baylor game was a prime example of that. The team may not be as selfish now as it was earlier in the year, but the Ducks really haven’t played anyone of consequence since they returned from Maui Invitational in late November (in which it took fifth place). It will be interesting to see if the me-first attitude is still with this team.

(No Boucher)

UCLA 86

Oregon 81

(With healthy Boucher)

Oregon 91

UCLA 86