Toneil Carter enters the Under Armour Game fresh off his commitment switch to Texas and he caught up with Scout to talk about the 'Horns and more.

Evaluation Notes:

Carter had a solid day on day one of practice at the UA Game. He got a lot of work in and seemed to be quick into the open holes that the offensive line was creating for him. He is a plant and go type of runner who will get north and south in a real hurry.

Recruiting Notes:

Committed to the Texas Longhorns.