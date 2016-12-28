WSU

Sources: Oregon still wooing Joe Salave’a, and Cougar DL coach is still listening

COACHING CONTRACTS can be a lot like recruiting: 1) they’re not final until they’re absolutely final and 2) until that happens what seems certain one day can be in doubt the next. Multiple sources on Wednesday told Cougfan.com that Oregon is continuing to woo Cougar DL coach Joe Salave’a, and that Salave’a is still listening.

New Oregon head coach Willie Taggart is continuing to charge after Salave'a -- and there remains a real possibility Salave’a could leave Pullman for Eugene, the sources said Wednesday.

WSU SID Bill Stevens reiterated to CF.C on Wednesday afternoon, and as CF.C reported last week, that Salave’a recently reached an agreement on a new deal extending the Cougar d-line and associate head coach through June 2019. However, if university history is any guide, coaching contracts don’t become official until all the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed and that’s believed to be the case here. And that can be a lengthy process. 

So as of this moment Salave’a is believed to be officially signed through June 2018.

The sources also said something that might be viewed as a positive for Oregon in this situation – the WSU Student Conduct Board fiasco concerning Robert Barber – actually may instead be a positive for Washington State.

That’s because virtually every quadrant of Cougar Nation rallied to Barber’s side and ultimately the right outcome was reached.

Salave’a made $375,000 this season, a $50,000 raise from the previous year.  The deal he signed last year deal calls for a $25,000 raise in 2017 to $400,000. 

RELATED STORY: Cougs were missing heartbeat of DL at Colorado

