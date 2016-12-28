Although not a buzz name in college football, No.12 Western Michigan certainly deserves its credit, as the Broncos are a win over No.8 Wisconsin in Monday's Cotton Bowl from a perfect 14-0 season.

MADISON – Shortly after knocking off Ohio in the Mid-American Championship game, Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck said there’s no doubt that his Broncos team should represent the Group of Five teams in the New Year’s Six bowl games.

How confident?

“I'm going to wear cotton shirts; I'm going to have cotton slippers; I'm going to have cotton earmuffs. I'm going to have a cotton jacket,” he said. “I'm going to wear everything cotton from here on out."

Joining No.1 Alabama as the only undefeated teams in the FBS, Fleck’s proclamation was accurate when No.12 Western Michigan was selected to the 81st Cotton Bowl to take on No.8 Wisconsin at AT&T Stadium Jan.2.

“It's impressive what he and their team has done,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said of Fleck and the Broncos. “Any time you have an undefeated season, there's something special going on. As we started to prepare for them, you see it's a team that's really well-coached and talented players. And they play with good energy.”

Tracing the success of Western Michigan’s 13-0 season actually starts more than a year ago, as Fleck felt it was time to see where his program stood entering the 2015 season – his third year in the program.

Hoping to see progress from a program that went from 1-11 to 8-5 the season before, Fleck scheduled No.5 Michigan State and No.1 Ohio State in the nonconference season. Western Michigan lost both games by a combined score of 75-36, but the games yielded valuable learning lessons.

Western Michigan ended up going 6-2 in the MAC and beat Middle Tennessee in the Bahamas Bowl for the program’s first bowl win in seven tries.

“We told our players if you want to be a champion one day, you've got to beat the best and not just the MAC champions,” Fleck said. “You've got to learn what it's like to play against the national champions, the Big Ten champions. And it was kind of like doughnuts on a baseball bat. You get into the batter's box or the on deck circle, you put some doughnuts on there and you swing. And then when you get into the batter's box, the bat seems a lot lighter.”

A roster full of current seniors played in those games, “and they failed,” according to Fleck, but have been the heartbeat for a program that has accomplished 70 things this season that haven’t been done in the 108-year history of the program, ranging from on-the-field accomplishments to off-the-field awards to career achievements.

Quarterback Zack Terrell has 32 touchdown passes to only three interceptions, the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the country. Receiver Corey Davis has 5,512 career receiving yards to lead the nation. Together the two have connected for 50 career touchdowns, one away from tying the FBS record.

Throw in a 1,000-yard rusher in Javion Franklin and an offensive line that Pro Football Focus grades out as the fourth-best in the country (behind LSU, Auburn and Alabama), the challenges are plentiful on offense.

“Very well rounded team,” Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox said. “Really good offense. They give you a multitude of formations, runs and passes. They’ve been very efficient with the ball. They don’t turn it over much. They don’t make many mistakes, period, and they’ve got some really good players.”

While Western Michigan’s offense averages 43.8 points per game, the eighth most in the country, its defense quietly has delivered. The Broncos have 15 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries, have shutout a pair of opponents and seen cornerback Darius Phillips return three interceptions for touchdowns.

Phillips’ three interceptions ties him for the team lead with safety Justin Ferguson and linebacker Robert Spillane, the latter being the team’s statistical leader. In addition to the three picks, Spillane leads the Broncos with 105 tackles, which include nine tackles for loss and two sacks.

A native of Chicago, Spillane forced a fumble in the final minutes of the team’s opening win at Northwestern – the program’s first win over a power five opponent since 2008 - and intercepting a pass against Ohio in the MAC Championship with a minute to go that sealed Western Michigan’s first MAC title since 1988.

“They aren’t the biggest group (on defense), but they are definitely quick,” Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold said. “They can get you on an edge if you aren’t disciplined. If you aren’t running your feet on your blocks, they are going to get you on an edge, they’re going to get holding calls, they’re going to win their gaps a much as possible. That’s been a big emphasis in our bowl prep to work on our technique, make sure we do what we’re supposed to be doing and being thick on our blocks.”

Currently riding a 15 game winning streak, the Broncos are the first MAC team since Marshall in 1999 to go 13-0. And while they didn’t play one ranked team throughout the season, the Broncos beat two Big Ten West teams.

The Broncos represent the seventh ranked opponent of the season for Wisconsin, a school record, but the first outside the top 10 of the AP poll at the time of the game. Seven of those opponents enter bowl season ranked in the AP Top 25 (No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 Penn State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 12 Western Michigan, No. 19 LSU, No. 21 Iowa and No. 24 Nebraska).

After watching the film, Ingold is a firm believer that Western Michigan is worthy of its ranking.

“They’ve got good football players,” he said. “It’s not about how big, fast or strong they are, they play football well. They play the game well, and they play the game as a unit. If it was an athletic contest, we wouldn’t be ranked where we are and they wouldn’t be ranked where they are. They wouldn’t have beaten the team they have and we wouldn’t have beaten the team we have. It’s all about playing football and they have good football players.”