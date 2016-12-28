To keep it short: Georgia hasn't signed many like Isaiah Wilson. No, he has not signed yet, but he says he is going to be a Bulldog and this could put Kirby Smart's program on the move...

Kirby Smart wants to take the Georgia Bulldogs to where the Alabama Crimson Tide is, and have been the last eight years.

In that time span, Alabama has had 10 offensive linemen drafted in the NFL, including three in the first round. It will be four in the first round in the spring when Cameron Robinson is selected. If you want to look a little further ahead, Jonah Williams will be in the first round in 2019 barring injury. He, like Robinson was as a freshman, already considered one of the top offensive linemen in the country. Williams started at left tackle for Alabama out of the gates this year as a true freshman.

Georgia had John Theus drafted in 2016 in round six, and he was the first Bulldog offensive linemen to be selected in any round since Cordy Glenn (Round two) and Ben Jones (Round two) in 2012. That is a pretty big gap.

The Bulldogs have only signed one five star on the offensive line since 2002, the year Scout started ranking football prospects. That was Theus and he played up to his ranking being a four year starter in the SEC, and being drafted into the NFL. He has seen a good bit of action this season as a NFL rookie too.

Could they be close to inking their second five star?

Isaiah Wilson is only a four star. He is ranked the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 49 prospect in the country. The last five star on Scout currently sits at No. 34. He is 15 spots off from that, but after scouting him on day one at Under Armour All-America game practice, he could see his name move up the rankings when they are updated in the middle of January.

Wilson is a legitimate 6-feet, 6-inches tall and some change, and his weight is hovering right around 360 pounds a few days after Christmas. His body, his strength, the way he moves and his play at tackle stood out Wednesday. Yes, he had a couple of pancakes and he held a few edge rushers at bay with one hand, but what stood out as much as anything was his agility when asked to pull. He was lining up at right tackle and being asked to pull outside the left tackle. That was something somewhat unexpected with the young man being the size that he is.

He can still improve and really clean up his technique. He can play with better pad level, he can improve his bend and getting in and out of stance along with his footwork in pass pro, but he has the ability to be a special player at Georgia. He is a bigger version of Max Jean-Gilles, who had a very good career at Georgia, and he went on to play in the NFL.

It is a lot to ask any freshman to come into a program like Georgia, to suit up game one, and to start on the offensive line, but Wilson really has that chance. He will need to learn the blocking scheme, he will have to adapt to the speed of the game quickly and play with confidence, but he is a special player that looks like those that have championship rings on their fingers that are playing or did play recently in Tuscaloosa (Ala.).

Smart knows what those guys look like. He recruited quite a few of them. He knows what they mean to the football program. He knows how important they are in the SEC. He knows he has one in Wilson.

Getting guys like this is exactly what the Bulldogs need if they want to make that climb to the top.

Isaiah Wilson (Photo by Chad Simmons)

