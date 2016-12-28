Looking for its first bowl win since 1991, Indiana led in the final minutes, but No. 19 Utah drove for the winning field goal with 1:24 to play, sending the Hoosiers to a 26-24 loss in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Andy Phillips kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:24 to play, lifting No. 19 Utah to a 26-24 win and spoiling Indiana’s chance for its first bowl victory since 1991.

Indiana took a 24-23 lead on Devine Redding’s 3-yard touchdown run with 10:10 to play that capped a 10-play, 60-yard drive.



Utah answered with a 68-yard drive that ate up 4 minutes and 10 seconds.



IU had a last-gasp effort, getting to the Utah 47. However IU quarterback Richard Lagow was hit on a Hail Mary attempt at the buzzer on a first-and-15 play from the IU 48.



IU made consecutive bowl games for the first time since 1990 and 1991. IU was looking for its first bowl win since beating Baylor 24-0 in the 1991 Copper Bowl.



This was the debut for new IU head coach Tom Allen, promoted from defensive coordinator after the outster of Kevin Wilson.

Utah running back Joe Williams rushed for 222 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries



Redding had 72 yards on 17 carries, and Ricky Brookins had 53 yards on 12 carries for the Hoosiers (6-7).



Lagow was 14-for-39 passing for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception.



IU kicker Griffin Oakes made one of two field goals, missing from 40 yards with 5:34 to play.



Indiana got off to a dream start. Utah’s Kyle Fulks fumbled Griffin Oakes’ kickoff after a huge hit by Donavan Hale with Hale recovering at the 11. After a Utah pass interference on third down, Richard Lagow hit Mitchell Paige across the middle for a seven yard touchdown throw just 52 seconds into the game.



Utah converted a pair of big plays off Indiana blitzes on its first drive but had to settle for 30-yard field goal from Andy Phillips.

On Indiana’s second drive, Lagow fumbled after a blind side hit in the backfield from defensive end Pita Taumoepenu. Hunter Dimick recovered at the Indiana 16, and Joe Williams ran it in on very next play to put the Utes up 10-7 with 8:41 in first quarter.

Turnovers remained the theme. Indiana’s Rashard Fant got one for IU, and the Hoosiers took over at their 33. Indiana drove inside the 5, led by several good runs by Devine Redding, but on second-and-goal from the 3 he fumbled it away to Chase Hansen, the fourth turnover of the first 15:17 of the game.



Taking over at their own 4, Utah used two plays covering 92 yards to help the Utes move the lead to 17-7.

Running back Joe Williams turned a short sideline swing pass into a 56-yard reception down the left sideline. On the play after, Utah quarterback Troy Williams went deep down right side to Kyle Fulks for 36 yards to the Indiana 1. After trading penalties, Tegray Scales stopped Troy Williams to force a fourth-and-1. Utah went for it, and Tyler Huntley ran it in to complete the 96-yard drive.

The Indiana defense stiffened the rest of the half and the Hoosiers added one more score thanks to a 53-yard throw to Ricky Jones to get to the Utah 8. The drive stalled there, and Griffin Oakes knocked in a 24-yard field goal to make it 17-10.

After IU forced a Utah three-and-out, IU backup quarterback Zander Diamont came in mid-drive. Two plays later he threw a high bomb down right side to Nick Westbrook for a 36 yard touchdown despite a pass interference call. That tied it up at 17 with 1:38 in the half.

Both teams struggled moving the ball in the third before Troy Williams hits Demari Simpkins for 22 yards to help set up an Andy Phillips field goal from 48 yards that put Utah up 20-17 with 5:40 in the quarter. That was the longest field goal in Foster Farms Bowl history.

On IU’s next drive, Lagow was sacked for by Pita Taumoepenu back at the Indiana 3-yard line. That led to a Joseph Gedeon punt that was returned 19 yards to the Indiana 35.



Phillips got another third-quarter field goal from 41 yards out to increase the lead to 23-17 with 30 seconds left in the period.



Utah was driving in Indiana territory with 13 minutes left but Zack Moss fumbled after hit by Tyler Green and Chase Dutra fell on it for the Hoosiers at the Indiana 40.



Passes to Brookings and Westbrook got Indiana to the Utah 35, and on a third-and-12 Lagow hit Westbrook for 19 yards to the 16. Two plays later, Devine Redding ran down the middle to the Utah 3. Redding scored on next play to put Indiana up 24-23 with 10:10.

