ORLANDO, Fla.-- Ellis Brooks is set for a busy January. The East's third-ranked linebacker has three officials set for January, but is not discounting a fourth official as well. Which schools are in the mix?

"I'm heading to Oregon, Northwestern, Notre Dame," said the Virginia native. "I already took an official to Maryland, and I'm saving my last official."

The Wildcats will receive the first visit on Jan. 13 with the Ducks (Jan. 20) and the Fighting Irish (Jan. 27) receiving visits the subsequent weeks. According to the St. Benedictine standout, each of these schools has the right combination of academics and football tradition.

"Northwestern is a great academic school," he said. It's in the Big Ten conference so great football, and I like the way they run their defense. I like [Wildcats assistant] Coach [Randy] Bates, my position coach, I like that [head] coach Fitz [Pat Fitzgerald] was a linebacker at Northwestern, so having a linebacker as a head coach, they are different coach. It is building yourself around defensive minded guys that know your position and that is a good thing to have."

The familiarity with the staff has certainly helped Northwestern make a mark, however, the Ducks' new staff eagerness to reach out to Brooks has left its own impression.

"I was the first one [Oregon called]," he said. "It was pretty flattering actually because I never talked to [Oregon head] coach [Willie] Taggart ever, but he actually called my dad early. It was pretty flattering, and thats why I think he likes me as a player. I want him to like me as a person as well. I want to figure out his character especially since he would be my head coach. Also going out there and meeting my position coach will be a good opportunity as well."

Oregon is not the only school that has grown to a few changes. Earlier in the fall, Notre Dame let go defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder, but Brooks is not too phased by the changes on the staff. According to him, the Irish tradition speaks for itself.

"They had a few changes, but at the end of the day, my coach says this all the time, Notre Dame is Notre Dame - great academics and great football," Brooks said. " I'm pretty sure they are probably going to get back to where they were, when Notre Dame football normally is pretty soon. You got to go out there and see what they have as well."

Although not mentioned above, Maryland is firmly in the mix and has already received a visit from Brooks in December.

"That relationship has grown a lot. I've known [Terps defensive line] coach [mike] London for a long time, him being at UVa. [Terps linebackers] Coach [Matt] Barnes, my position coach, I have a great relationship with him. A lot of familiarity with them."

His previous relationship with London, when London was Virginia's head coach, has certainly helped the Terps.

"We had a basis of knowing each other, we already had a relationship built."

Brooks says his relationship with the staff is not the only reason Maryland remains in a good position.

"I like how they already doubled their wins from last year, and in their recruiting class that they have coming in, they have a lot of defensive linemen," he said. "In my position, being a linebacker, having defensive linemen in front of you is a plus at any point in time, so I like their recruiting class they got. They are doing a great job recruiting and obviously that catches anybody's eye if you're a player."

Although Brooks has three visits for January set, he is still open to taking a fourth.

"Michigan could be a big factor on that last official visit, but Wisconsin could be a factor on the last official. Just trying to it figure out. Some schools might come in after this [Under Armour All-America] game hopefully, if I do what I'm supposed to do out there," he said.

Why are the Badgers and the Wolverines still involved?

"I like the Big Ten. I like the Big Ten and that is one of the biggest things. The are physical teams and I like how they use their linebackers," he said. "Michigan, great academic as well I have a great relationship with the coaches, and I have been to a few visits there and I really enjoyed my time there."

According to Brooks, he has no leaders and will let each official visit speak for itself.

"I am going to take my official visits, and I am going to look at each official visit and look at each school on its own and not comparing one to another and one to another," he explained. "Because if you don't it kind of crosses in between too many times, and then you think about too many schools at once. When you can really just focus on one and t hen try to make a decision based on that information.

"You already know in terms of academics throughout this whole recruiting process," he added. "But I don't know what the depth chart is looking like and things like that. It's mainly about the relationship with the coaches and your relationships with the players, and the way you feel like this is what god set up for me to be in my life. It's a lot of prayer and its a lot of thinking."