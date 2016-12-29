Harbaugh: 'I find oranges very refreshing'

Watch: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh answers orange questions: "I find oranges very refreshing"

Scout Top Stories

De'Anthony Thomas' Whirlwind Recruitment

Over the years, I've see a lot of wild recruitments, enough to write a few novels worth of stories with room to spare. One that will always stand out for me as maybe the most…


by Greg Biggins
Scout Football
Tuesday at 1:03 PM

Denver Broncos: There Will Be Blood

Don't expect John Elway to sit on his hands this offseason.


by Chad Jensen
Mile High Huddle
10:46 AM

Dabo Coaches at Special Olympics Clinic

Whether it is football or life, Dabo Swinney is always coaching. With their CFP semi-final game just around the corner, Swinney took his Clemson Tigers to a Special Olympics Camp…


by Dominic LoBianco
Scout CFB
9:32 AM

Know Your Foe - Alabama Linebackers

Alabama’s “normal” defense is a 3-4, but the Crimson Tide is almost never in that look. For one thing, against pass-happy offenses, Bama will have a nickel back or even a dime…


by Kirk McNair
Dawgman.com
9:15 AM
Breaking News

RELEASE: White Named DC at Western Kentucky

RALEIGH, N.C. - NC State safeties coach and co-special teams coordinator Clayton White has been named the defensive coordinator for the 2016 Conference USA Champion Western…


by NC State Athletics
Pack Pride
9:09 AM