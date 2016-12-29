Harbaugh: 'I find oranges very refreshing'
Scout Top Stories
De'Anthony Thomas' Whirlwind RecruitmentOver the years, I've see a lot of wild recruitments, enough to write a few novels worth of stories with room to spare. One that will always stand out for me as maybe the most…
Scout FootballTuesday at 1:03 PM
Denver Broncos: There Will Be BloodDon't expect John Elway to sit on his hands this offseason.
Mile High Huddle10:46 AM
Dabo Coaches at Special Olympics ClinicWhether it is football or life, Dabo Swinney is always coaching. With their CFP semi-final game just around the corner, Swinney took his Clemson Tigers to a Special Olympics Camp…
Scout CFB9:32 AM
Know Your Foe - Alabama LinebackersAlabama’s “normal” defense is a 3-4, but the Crimson Tide is almost never in that look. For one thing, against pass-happy offenses, Bama will have a nickel back or even a dime…
Dawgman.com9:15 AM