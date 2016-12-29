For the second time this season, a Kentucky Wildcat has done what only one other player accomplished in the program's previous 113 years.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists Thursday night to record the third triple-double in UK basketball history and lead the Cats to a 99-76 win in their SEC opener at Ole Miss.

In doing so, Briscoe joined teammate De'Aaron Fox (14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists on Nov. 28 against Arizona State) and Chris Mills (19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on Dec. 27, 1988, against Austin Peay) in the exclusive club.

"The way the game started, I thought De'Aaron Fox was going to get a triple-double, too," UK head coach John Calipari said. "But Isaiah... playing him and letting him do this, even if he's not the point guard, he's still playing like the point guard."

Briscoe wasn't the only star for No. 8 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC). Freshman guard Malik Monk had a game-high 34 points and freshman center Bam Adebayo scored a career-high 25 points. Monk established a new record for scoring by a UK freshman in a SEC road game.

Powered by 62-percent shooting from the floor, UK raced to a 60-39 halftime lead and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Sebastian Saiz led the Ole Miss (9-4, 0-1 SEC) with 23 points. Deandre Burnett added 19 for the Rebels, who shot only 38 percent from the floor and were plagued by 15 turnovers.

https://twitter.com/KentuckyMBB/status/814684909382041600

In this All Wildcats "Rapid Recap" feature, we take a look at some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

WHAT WE LIKED:

After losing its composure at times against Louisville in its first road game of the season, Kentucky looked much more prepared for the challenge in Oxford. A week of "Camp Cal" helped emphasize pounding the ball inside to Adebayo, who delivered his best offensive performance to date by going 12-for-19 from the floor. Monk got his 34 points in extremely efficient fashion, needing only 16 field goal attempts and hitting 11 of them. He also got to the line a season-high eight times, knocking down seven free throws, something that Calipari has been harping on since the start of the season. Plus we got to see long time Hollywood pals Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman in the crowd sporting their UK and Ole Miss gear, respectively. That makes for a good night all the way around.

https://twitter.com/RebVoice/status/814653135197192192

GAME BALL:

Isaiah Briscoe, Kentucky -- Ironically, Briscoe wasn't in the original starting lineup that UK released for this game. But he was on the floor when the game tipped off, and as fate would have it, delivered one of the most memorable performances in the program's storied history. It turned out to be needed, too, as Fox picked up two early fouls and sat for most of the first half.

BY THE NUMBERS:

8 - Dunks for Adebayo.

9 - Steals for Cats, including three apiece for Monk and Fox.

11 - Games this season UK has scored 90 or more points.

23 - Seconds led by Ole Miss at 2-0.

24 - Assists for Cats on 37 buckets.

105-13 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series vs. Ole Miss.

QUOTABLE:

"(The first half) was as good as we've played in a while. I thought there was a point in the second half where we went to AAU again, the lack of discipline." -- UK head coach John Calipari on the Cats' mediocre second half after a great first half. The Cats only outscored the Rebels 39-37 after the intermission.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday at Rupp Arena in a matchup with last year's SEC co-champion, Texas A&M. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Aggies are coming off a 73-63 home loss to Tennessee on Thursday night.