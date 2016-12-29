Denbrock leaves Notre Dame

Mike Denbrock won’t be back at Notre Dame for an 11th season, ending a relationship with Brian Kelly that dates back to Grand Valley State in order to become offensive coordinator at Cincinnati.

What was first reported as an expected move is now happening.

Mike Denbrock is leaving Notre Dane for Cincinnati, first reported as likely by Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated on Tuesday night and reported as a certainty barely 48 hours later. Irish Illustrated has confirmed the news of Denbrock’s departure for Cincinnati, where he’ll be Luke Fickell’s offensive coordinator.

Denbrock had logged 10 years at Notre Dame under two head coaches and his relationship with Brian Kelly dates back to Grand Valley State.

Also one of Notre Dame’s better recruiters, Denbrock’s profile on Kelly’s staff had risen in the past three seasons, moving into the offensive coordinator post in 2014 followed by a promotion to associate head coach the past two years. He also served as play caller on Kelly’s most prolific scoring offenses during that time.

In fact, during the three seasons with Denbrock in a leadership role, the Irish cleared 30 points per game all three years. In Kelly’s first four years here, Notre Dame didn’t surpass that mark once.

Denbrock’s move down the coaching ladder means Kelly must replace his associate head coach, both coordinators, special teams coach and turn over strength and conditioning in advance of a make-or-break season.

A source told Irish Illustrated that Denbrock’s role was going to change next year even if he remained on staff, with the veteran assistant likely returning to a position coach (receivers) and likely not calling plays.

Denbrock was consistently good in all his roles since returning to South Bend under Kelly, first coaching tight ends for two seasons (Kyle Rudolph and Tyler Eifert) before moving to receivers (TJ Jones, Will Fuller, Chris Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown) during the BCS National Championship Game season.

It’s not clear what Kelly’s next staff move will be, although Irish Illustrated reported earlier this month that assistant strength coach Jeff Quinn – Kelly’s offensive coordinator at Cincinnati – was likely to take over tight ends following Scott Booker’s dismissal.

The University has already announced Brian Polian as special teams coordinator, taking half of Booker’s job description in the process.

It all means the Irish are without a receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with five weeks to go until National Signing Day. There has been no official hire at tight ends either.

That uncertainty helped cost Notre Dame one commitment already in three-star wide out Jordan Pouncey, who de-committed on Wednesday. That left the Irish with just one receiver commitment in three-star Michael Young and a 17-player class.