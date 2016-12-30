Alabama Player In Hunting Accident

"It just went off."

"It's completely gone.  I shot it right at the knuckle and blew it off," is how Alabama's Dakota Ball described what happened to his index finger while hunting over the holidays.

Ball said that he and a buddy were four-wheeling near Calhoun, Georgia when the 12 gauge shotgun Ball had tied to his lap (not a good idea) just went off.

"I didn't have my hand on the trigger," Ball told AOL.

We wish Ball as full as a recovery as one can hope to have after blowing his finger off.

Practice gun safety at all times!

