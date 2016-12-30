Alabama fans love what Nick Saban is doing, but is it good for the game?

Check out daily coverage of Alabama football under Coach Nick Saban and the numbers eventually pop up: Four national championships in the past seven years, ranked No. 1 at some point in every season since 2008 (including unanimous this year in what thus far has been wire-to-wire), five Southeastern Conference championships (including three in a row), a record of 118-18 in the 10 years of the Saban Era, a current winning streak of 25 in a row.

And Saturday Alabama begins competition for this year’s College Football Playoff national championship with its semifinal game in the Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta against Washington. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. EST (2 ;p.m. central time) and the Crimson Tide is a double-digit favorite to defeat the Huskies and move on to the national title game on Jan. 9 in Tampa. If Bama makes it to Tamps, the Tide will be the favorite over either Clemson or Ohio State for what would be Alabama’s fifth national title in eight seasons.

Unquestionably, Saban has Alabama has the nation’s most dominant program, mentioned with the New York Yankees or Boston Celtics of yore. And that means the Crimson Tide is the “love them or hate them” team of college football.

We remember hearing about a radio sports talk guy proclaiming Alabama was boring and bad for the sport. Others have put more thought into it and raise the question as to whether Crimson Tide dominance is bad for college football.

One thing to note is that Alabama is the team that gets the most consistent high television ratings, and that may mean something.

Almost every sane observer of the college football scene would agree that it’s not Bama’s fault; it’s up to the competition to raise its game, not expect the Tide to come back to the field.



We chatted with a handful of national college football expert journalists in Atlanta as to the question:

Is what Alabama has been doing insofar as domination bad for college football?

Here are their responses:

Tony Barnhart, longtime Atlanta Journal-Constitution writer and CBS college television commentator, now columnist on Gridiron Now:

I think it has been good for college football. Alabama is the standard – the Gold Standard according to Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze – and that gives everyone else something to shoot at.

I think it is good for Major League Baseball when the Yankees are good.

College fans regardless of affiliation are interested in Alabama whether Alabama wins or loses. Even begrudgingly, those fans of other schools have an appreciation for what Alabama has done under Nick Saban.

There is a fascination about Alabama football, including ‘How long will it last?’ and as unlikely as it may seem, it will come to an end. But since 2008, there have been only a few weeks in 2010 when Alabama was not in the national championship conversation.

Logically, what Alabama is doing can’t be done. A team should not be able to continue to stack up those recruiting classes. I go back to Steve Spurrier when he was at Florida bemoaning that Bobby Bowden at Florida State could have three outstanding players at a position and then recruit another great one.

Pete Fiutak, CollegeFootballNew.com columnist and commentator for Campus Insiders:

Is Alabama bad for college football? No, because people like the Evil Empire, people like to root against someone, and people like the idea of the star program that is out there.

It will be interesting to see how the ratings look if it’s Alabama vs. Ohio State, if the ratings go through the roof – Alabama, Urban Meyer, the whole thing.

I think one problem for Alabama is kind of a college football progam is that the SEC doesn’t carry as much weight as SEC people think it is. It is such a regional sport. People in Washington don’t know anything about Alabama, and people in Alabama don’t know anything about Washington. It’s just not a national thing.

But, Alabama is such a national team now because of the pro prospects aspect, because of Saban, because they are so good, I don’t think it matters so much that they are this dominant program. That’s because there are other dominant programs. The winner of Ohio State-Clemson is going to be seen as a dominant program, and if they beat Alabama, you’ve just done something big and major.

I don’t think it matters in TV ratings or in terms of fan interest because everyone is watching these games anyway.

What was worst (or one of them) rated game of BCS era? It was Tebow vs. Sam Bradford. So I think it’s a matter of the time and everything works itself out.

Mike Olson, Scout.com managing editor

A villain is essential to movies, TV shows, stage plays and novels. The theater of sports is no different. The perfect scenario for college football, or any sport, is having a team that wins enough titles to be hated (like the New York Yankees or New England Patriots) without being tediously predictable (like UConn women's basketball).

If 'Bama wins it all this year, it will have won 62.5 per cent of the national championships since 2009, which would be the best 8-year run in the modern era of college football.

The Tide's recruiting breakthrough -- convincing elite talent that practicing against fellow 5-stars is more valuable to their future than playing sooner on rival teams -- is an edge that is difficult to replicate, and one that ostensibly builds dynasties.

But as it does in the NFL, college football's playoff format offsets that advantage, perhaps just in time. You gotta win two postseason games now, something Bear Bryant, Tom Osborne, Barry Switzer, John McKay and others didn't have to do.

It may not happen this year, but a memorable Alabama playoff "upset shocker" is inevitable, and it'll be great for the game.

Nancy Armour, USA Today

“I don’t think so. Everybody likes to see dynasties. Obviously, if you are a fan of that team, you really want to see a dynasty. But I think there is the element of loving to hate the team that is always winning. And there is definitely is that now with Alabama—a form of jealousy we saw it with the Celtics in their great days, the Lakers, the Bulls, all of it.

People pay attention. Can they keep it up? Are they going to lose?

So I think it adds a level of intrigue or interest that is better for the game.

Yeah, you can make the argument that it’s more fair if everybody gets a shot, or it could be more exciting if you never know, but it does add interest because people are watching to see, “Are they going to keep winning,” or if not, “Who is the one to take them down?”

Andy Staples, Sports Illustrated and Sirius Radio:

I don’t think it’s bad for college footballl because I think in any sport you need a Darth Vader, that everybody can sort of root against if they are not fans of it. It’s kind of like the Yankees in baseball: everybody has kind of a common team they root against. Alabama fans love Alabama and everybody else roots against them because they beat everybody all the time.

That’s fine as long as there are other teams that can challenge. I think we’re at a point right now where Ohio State, Clemson, Michigan is getting better, Washington here, USC. You’re seeing teams that might be able to challenge them in future years.

I’m not so sure it’s so good for the SEC. We’ll see how many more coaches Nick Saban gets fired. I thought it was going to be more than just Les Miles (at LSU) this year. Next year it could be because basically everybody in the SEC West is paying $4 million a year or more (to the head coach) to they think win the SEC West. But as long as Nick Saban is at Alabama, that’s a tall order.

I do wonder what effect it has on the SEC, but in terms of college football as a whole, I think everybody likes having a Darth Vader.

Kirk McNair, editor/publisher BamaMag.com

Everything is just fine.