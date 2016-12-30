The Minnesota Vikings appear to be heading toward their season finale without four starters.
The offense will be most impacted, as RB Adrian Peterson (groin/knee) was ruled out for the second straight game and WR Stefon Diggs (hip) and LB Alex Boone (low back) were among the three players listed as doubtful.
All three were held out of practice on Friday, as they have been all week.
Rookie WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle), who was the third player listed as doubtful, was upgraded to limited work on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.
On defense, starting safety Andrew Sendejo (knee) was also held out for the second straight day and ruled out for the season finale against the Chicago Bears. Anthony Harris will likely get the start for Sendejo.
“I just want to prove to anybody who’s watching that I’m a player. I can go out there and perform at a high level consistently and help the team win,” Harris said. “So that’s in every aspect – I’m going to go out there and tackle well, make the plays when they come to me and put the team in the best position to win the game.”
Peterson hasn’t practiced since before the Dec. 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts, when he made his comeback from September knee surgery. But after playing in only 12 snaps and suffering a groin injury, he wasn’t in the lineup last week against the Green Bay Packers either.
That means Peterson will finish the 2016 season with only three games and 84 snaps played. He had only 37 carries for 72 yards on the season.
Diggs played last week but was clearly struggling to walk normally on Monday. Although he admitted he did not practice, he said on Friday before officially being ruled as doubtful that he thinks he can play.
“I’ve had (the hip injury) for the last couple weeks. I’ve just been playing,” Diggs said. “I think I can still go.
“I don’t feel too bad.”
Diggs did play last week, when he was listed as questionable with the hip injury, but was limited to four catches for 29 yards.
Boone also played last Saturday, but he has not practiced all week either. If Boone is unable to play, Joe Berger would likely play left guard and Brandon Fusco is expected to return to right guard after missing the last two games with a concussion. Nick Easton would then continue to fill in at center for Berger.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Player
|#
|Pos.
|Injury
|28-Dec
|29-Dec
|30-Dec
|Alex Boone
|76
|G
|Low Back
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Stefon Diggs
|14
|WR
|Hip
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Adrian Peterson
|28
|RB
|Knee/Groin
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Laquon Treadwell
|11
|WR
|Ankle
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Limited Part.
|Charles Johnson
|12
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Joe Berger
|61
|C
|Elbow
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Harrison Smith
|22
|S
|Ankle
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Zach Line
|48
|FB
|Concussion
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Brandon Fusco
|63
|G
|Concussion
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Andrew Sendejo
|34
|S
|Knee
|-------------
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
Friday Injury Report
Out- Peterson, Sendejo
Doubtful- Boone, Diggs, Treadwell
Questionable- Johnson
CHICAGO BEARS
|Player
|#
|Pos.
|Injury
|28-Dec
|29-Dec
|30-Dec
|Deon Bush
|26
|DB
|Ankle
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Limited Part.
|Leonard Floyd
|94
|LB
|Concussion
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Pernell McPhee
|92
|LB
|Shoulder
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Tracy Porter
|21
|DB
|Knee/Shoulder
|Did Not Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Willie Young
|97
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Part.
|Did Not Part.
|Limited Part.
|Daniel Brown
|85
|TE
|Shoulder
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Bryce Callahan
|37
|DB
|Hamstring/Knee
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|David Fales
|9
|QB
|Knee
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Eric Kush
|64
|G
|Shoulder
|Limited Part.
|Full Part.
|Full Part.
|Cre’Von LeBlanc
|22
|DB
|Calf
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Bobby Massie
|70
|T
|Toe
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Limited Part.
|Bralon Addison
|45
|RB
|Illness
|---------
|Did Not Part.
|Full Part.
|Alshon Jeffery
|17
|WR
|Illness
|---------
|Did Not Part.
|Full Part.
Friday Injury Report
Out-
Doubtful- Floyd
Questionable- Bush, Callahan, Fales, LeBlanc, Massie, McPhee, Porter, Young