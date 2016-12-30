The Minnesota Vikings are likely to be without three starters on offense and one on defense for the season finale.

The Minnesota Vikings appear to be heading toward their season finale without four starters.

The offense will be most impacted, as RB Adrian Peterson (groin/knee) was ruled out for the second straight game and WR Stefon Diggs (hip) and LB Alex Boone (low back) were among the three players listed as doubtful.

All three were held out of practice on Friday, as they have been all week.

Rookie WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle), who was the third player listed as doubtful, was upgraded to limited work on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

On defense, starting safety Andrew Sendejo (knee) was also held out for the second straight day and ruled out for the season finale against the Chicago Bears. Anthony Harris will likely get the start for Sendejo.

“I just want to prove to anybody who’s watching that I’m a player. I can go out there and perform at a high level consistently and help the team win,” Harris said. “So that’s in every aspect – I’m going to go out there and tackle well, make the plays when they come to me and put the team in the best position to win the game.”

Peterson hasn’t practiced since before the Dec. 18 game against the Indianapolis Colts, when he made his comeback from September knee surgery. But after playing in only 12 snaps and suffering a groin injury, he wasn’t in the lineup last week against the Green Bay Packers either.

That means Peterson will finish the 2016 season with only three games and 84 snaps played. He had only 37 carries for 72 yards on the season.

Diggs played last week but was clearly struggling to walk normally on Monday. Although he admitted he did not practice, he said on Friday before officially being ruled as doubtful that he thinks he can play.

“I’ve had (the hip injury) for the last couple weeks. I’ve just been playing,” Diggs said. “I think I can still go.

“I don’t feel too bad.”

Diggs did play last week, when he was listed as questionable with the hip injury, but was limited to four catches for 29 yards.

Boone also played last Saturday, but he has not practiced all week either. If Boone is unable to play, Joe Berger would likely play left guard and Brandon Fusco is expected to return to right guard after missing the last two games with a concussion. Nick Easton would then continue to fill in at center for Berger.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Player # Pos. Injury 28-Dec 29-Dec 30-Dec Alex Boone 76 G Low Back Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Stefon Diggs 14 WR Hip Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Adrian Peterson 28 RB Knee/Groin Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Laquon Treadwell 11 WR Ankle Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Limited Part. Charles Johnson 12 WR Knee Limited Part. Limited Part. Did Not Part. Joe Berger 61 C Elbow Limited Part. Full Part. Full Part. Harrison Smith 22 S Ankle Limited Part. Limited Part. Full Part. Zach Line 48 FB Concussion Limited Part. Limited Part. Full Part. Brandon Fusco 63 G Concussion Limited Part. Limited Part. Full Part. Andrew Sendejo 34 S Knee ------------- Did Not Part. Did Not Part.

Friday Injury Report

Out- Peterson, Sendejo

Doubtful- Boone, Diggs, Treadwell

Questionable- Johnson

CHICAGO BEARS

Player # Pos. Injury 28-Dec 29-Dec 30-Dec Deon Bush 26 DB Ankle Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Limited Part. Leonard Floyd 94 LB Concussion Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Pernell McPhee 92 LB Shoulder Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Tracy Porter 21 DB Knee/Shoulder Did Not Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. Willie Young 97 LB Knee Did Not Part. Did Not Part. Limited Part. Daniel Brown 85 TE Shoulder Limited Part. Full Part. Full Part. Bryce Callahan 37 DB Hamstring/Knee Limited Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. David Fales 9 QB Knee Limited Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. Eric Kush 64 G Shoulder Limited Part. Full Part. Full Part. Cre’Von LeBlanc 22 DB Calf Limited Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. Bobby Massie 70 T Toe Limited Part. Limited Part. Limited Part. Bralon Addison 45 RB Illness --------- Did Not Part. Full Part. Alshon Jeffery 17 WR Illness --------- Did Not Part. Full Part.

Friday Injury Report

Out-

Doubtful- Floyd

Questionable- Bush, Callahan, Fales, LeBlanc, Massie, McPhee, Porter, Young