LSU coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Friday and reported bowl preparations for Louisville were going well, Frank Herron was not on the bowl trip and offensive coordinator Matt Canada will not attend the Citrus Bowl.

It was only one question in to LSU coach Ed Orgeron's Citrus Bowl press conference on Friday that he sang praise of the Tigers' biggest problem heading into their New Year's Eve bowl matchup against Louisville, Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. LSU's new head coach said preparations are going very well for the Cardinals.

"Been awesome. Our team is prepared very well," Orgeron said. "A lot of respect for the Louisville football team and Coach Bobby Petrino, obviously the best player in the country, Lamar Jackson. We're excited to go."

Orgeron said that LSU can take momentum from a win can catapult the program forward and push them towards a future championship. The Tigers have to beat Jackson though.

"I know he (defensive coordinator Dave Aranda) has an excellent plan, but it's hard to simulate the speed of Lamar Jackson," Orgeron said. "So, we're going to have to -- he's going to make some plays. But this puts us into recruiting. This puts us in the offseason with a positive mindset, and it sets the standard for LSU football, which is to win championships."

Defensive lineman stays behind in Baton Rouge

LSU redshirt junior defensive lineman Frank Herron did not make the trip with the Tigers to Orlando due to academics, Orgeron announced on Friday. With practice open to reporters on Wednesday, Herron was a notable absence.

"Frank Herron didn't make it because of academics, and we're going to miss him, but it was just strictly because of academics. He'll be back with us in the spring, ready to go," Orgeron said.

Herron has 20 tackles, two for loss and a sack on the season and did not make the trip to Green Bay for LSU's season opener against Wisconsin. Rashard Lawrence saw additional reps with the No. 2 unit in Herron's absence.

Canada coaches Pitt in Pinstripe Bowl, will not attend Citrus Bowl

On occasion, coaches hired by schools will attend the school's bowl game to watch, spend time with the team and get a feel for the players. LSU's new offensive coordinator Matt Canada will not do that after coaching Pittsburgh in its Pinstripe Bowl loss to Northwestern.

"We wanted to keep everything the same. We have a very positive energy on our staff right now. Matt just felt it was the best thing to just simply go home with his family and come to work after," Orgeron said.

LSU hired longtime NFL special teams coordinator Bobby April as a consultant for the bowl game and outside of Bradley Dave Peveto being fired, the staff has stayed the same for the Tigers during bowl preparations. http://www.scout.com/college/lsu/story/1741774-lsu-coach-ed-orgeron-citr...

"Really, the only changes on our staff has been Carter Blount is in charge of special teams and Bobby April is a consultant with us. That's the only changes that we wanted on our staff. And our guys have done a great job of continuity."

Another difference though is Orgeron coaching without the interim tag. The Louisiana native won't let it be about him though and is focused on just winning.

"You know, that's a natural deal. It is a natural deal and those thoughts have come across my mind but I can't let it be a factor. I promised myself the No. 1 when I got the interim job, I was going to be the head coach at LSU," Orgeron said. "And there's nothing there's changed in my demeanor or what I've done, but I understand the magnitude and this isn't my first game and I'm going to be judged whether I win or lose. I understand that. But those pressures cannot affect the way I coach or the way our team plays."