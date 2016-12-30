Khaliel Rodgers . . . moving on

Khaliel Rodgers will be with the Trojans with all his heart through the Rose Bowl but then he'll be off for a final college football season somewhere else.

It was good to see Khaliel Rodgers with his USC Trojans teammates at Friday morning's Rose Bowl press gathering for both teams at the LA Hotel Downtown. He's been sidelined with concussion protocol since the Wednesday before the Notre Dame game. And has yet to really practice.

"It was a bad one," Khaliel said of the head injury. "I dont think I'll be back for the Rose Bowl game but I'm trying to do everything I can to help my team while I'm here."

As for next year, Khaliel said he was definitely staying on offense, "at guard," he said. Could be some opportunity, we followed up, on this USC O-line depending on who stays and who goes. "There will be," Khaliel said.

"For Southern California . . . and for me," he said, signalling that those two opportunities are not the same.

"I talked to Coach Helton about a month ago and he gave me permission to contact other teams," Khaliel said. "And I've been doing that. I've had a lot of interest" in a search that he says is among "Power 5 teams."

He has three visits lined up thus far for the spring semester, for which he'll remain at USC for the final course he needs for his sociology degree and the ability to transfer as a grad student with immediate eligibility. "I'll be leaving in May."

By that time, he hopes to have at least three more schools lined up. One of the first three, he says, "is back home . . . When I get it all figured out, I'll let the media know," Khaliel said. "Until then, I'm doing everything I can to stay here and help this team."

Khaliel's path follows much the same line as that of quarterback Max Browne, another Trojan who had been here four years, who has his degree and is moving on to Pittsburgh. Although Max is moving on in January with his degree and chose not to stay through the Rose Bowl.

Khaliel, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound senior from New Castle, Del., who has started nine games (six at center, three at offensive guard) in his USC career, has been hampered by injuries to both shoulders with position switches from center to guard and then to nose tackle on defense in 2015. His 2016 season, after missing much of spring with a shoulder injury, was limited with a hamstring injury suffered in the Alabama game that saw Khaliel play just three other games in a backup role -- Arizona, Oregon and UCLA.

The absence of Rodgers for the Rose Bowl means the backup center role behind Nico Falah will go to Chris Browne. "It's like a really nice challenge for me," Browne said. And that challenge is "definitely the snapping," he says. "It gives you one more thing to think about before the play."

And no, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound redshirt sophomore from Loyola High with two career starts including this year against Alabama with backup duty in the other 11 games, is "not quite there yet" with the snapping, he says. he's working on getting it "into my muscle memory." But he's got three days. Should be a snap for the blues guitar guy with the talented digits.

