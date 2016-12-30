The injury list wasn’t as promising as it could be for Florida as the Florida Gators prepare to play the Iowa Hawkeyes I the Outback Bowl on Monday. At the Tampa practice site all week, junior linebacker Alex Anzalone has been going through drills, but he is one that will actually miss according to head coach Jim McElwain.

McElwain says young freshmen Vosean Joseph and Kylan Johnson will have to step up and play linebacker with the absence of Alex Anzalone, Jarrad Davis, and freshman David Reese.

“Injury wise, we'll probably be without all the linebackers, but that's alright,” McElwain said following practice on Friday. “We'll get some other guys in there, and they'll play well.

Anzalone has been out all week running through drills while the media was watching, but McElwain says that his senior leader just isn’t ready to go.

"Nah, I don't think so. I think he's tested it,” he said. “But to his credit, he tested it. And that's great to see."

In the secondary it is a mixed bag. Senior Marcus Maye is out with a broken arm suffered in the game against South Carolina. Duke Dawson should be good to go, and junior safety Nick Washington has a small chance of going on Monday.

"Duke's back, he'll play,” McElwain said. “Nick would be highly questionable right now. He's tried to work through it, but kinda as we talked about, the high-ankle sprain is a career-ending injury (in jest). So no. He's tried, but he's not ready."

Senior defensive end Bryan Cox is another one that looks iffy for the bowl game.

"Cox, he's tried. There again, you know, same kind of ankle thing. I'd say he's probably in the same boat as Nick, and yet, he knows that this is an opportunity to put some good stuff on film. And so that's what he's been working to do."

Iowa is big and physical on offense, they want to pound the ball and make no qualms about it. The run defense for the Gators are going to be tested. The linebackers are going to have to play at a high level.

"A really physical team,” he said of the Hawkeyes. “And you know, it's really gonna test the safeties too. When we get down in the box, to be able to stand up to that run game and get the guys to the ground. Obviously where we're gonna be a little short on bodies is not a place, against this kind of team, that you wanna be that. And yet, that's our responsibility to put a plan together to try and get them on the ground. And our guys in the back end are really gonna have to be disciplined with their eyes and not get beat on the play action."

New cornerback…

Senior Chris Thompson has spent his entire career at Florida as a receiver and kick returner. The staff has decided to possibly get him more involved this entire month and moved him to cornerback. McElwain says it is a move designed for him as much as the team who is short on bodies at the cornerback position.

"Just as a precaution for us a little bit and to give Chris a chance at looking at a position that maybe, you know, might be one of those down the road that helps him as well,” McElwain said of the move. “He's been working throughout camp at corner, and if need be, we'll go ahead and play him out there."