ORLANDO, Fla. -- The final full-padded work day of Under Armour All-America game week featured a handful of blue-chip recruits who caught Scout's attention.

Todd Harris, Plaquemine (La.)

Down to LSU, Alabama, Mississippi and Arizona State, the Pelican State star was perhaps the top safety on either roster Friday. Harris is a free safety by trade and he impacts 7-on-7 and team sessions there, but he really excelled as a man-to-man defender during the early part of practice. He plays patient early in his backpedal and anticipates well enough to make plays on the football more times than not. Harris can be physical at the point of contact as well, displaying his coverage arsenal particularly well near the goal-line to cap the week.

Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge (Tenn.)

The long and lean, longtime Clemson Tiger verbal commitment was good on day two, but even better on day three. He was snatching the ball out of the air and he made the easy catch and the tough catch consistently. There wasn't a wide receiver who had more success for Team Armour during one-on-one competition or team sessions.

Alex Leatherwood, Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

What more can be said about Leatherwood? The five-star continues to play like one even amid a stacked field littered with Scout100 prospects at the position. Somehow, he out-shines them daily and did so Friday even when Team Armour shifted to the adjacent field for some work against Team Highlight, continuing his dominance with efficient footwork, balance and an unmatched striking ability among his peers. Leatherwood enrolls at Alabama next week.

Kary Vincent, Jr., Port Arthur (Tex.) Memorial

On the fringe of cracking the top group both Wednesday and Thursday, the LSU verbal pledge took another step forward Friday. He plays with the confidence one would expect from a future Tiger to display and he backs it up with physical technique and an understanding of leverage coupled with ball skills. The secondary outshined the wide receiver group to cap the week and Vincent may have been the best DB on this day.

Isaiah Wilson, Brooklyn (N.Y.) Poly Prep

Wilson, a mammoth in the trenches at 6-foot-7, 360 pounds, held his own throughout one-on-ones and came out victorious more often than not. He lined up several times against Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State's prized defensive end commit, and did a nice job of moving his feet and playing with discipline. Wilson will suit up at tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs, but could eventually slide inside to guard.

Scout's Chad Simmons, Greg Powers and Corey Bender contributed to this report.