Sun Bowl Postgame Report

R.J Abeytia wraps up Stanford's 25-23 win over North Carolina in the 83rd Sun Bowl.

Scout Top Stories

Tom Izzo After MSU Win Over NW!

Michigan State Hall of Fame Head Coach Tom Izzo spoke after the Spartans Win Over Northwestern & Opening Big Ten 2-0!


by Hondo Carpenter
Spartan Nation
9:07 PM

F-35 Preps for Russian & Chinese Air Defenses

The Air Force wants the F-35 to be able to elude the best enemy air defenses well into the 2030s and 2040s


by Kris Osborn
Warrior
8:27 PM

World’s Best Preview: Ultimate Mismatch

There's no quarterback hotter than Aaron Rodgers. There's no pass defense worse than the one he'll be attacking on Sunday night.


by Bill Huber
Packer Report
6:46 PM

Nebraska vs Tennessee Notebook

The Cornhuskers end their season on a losing note, falling short to Tennessee in Nashville.


by Joe Franco
Big Red Report
6:24 PM

Vols season-ender not one to be forgotten

by Gabriella Santa
Inside Tennessee
6:00 PM