World’s Best Preview: Ultimate Mismatch

There's no quarterback hotter than Aaron Rodgers. There's no pass defense worse than the one he'll be attacking on Sunday night.

It's unstoppable against can't stop anyone.

While standout cornerback Darius Slay is expected to play after missing most of the last two games, the Detroit Lions’ secondary has been horrendous with or without him. The Lions are giving up a league-worst 72.9 percent completion rate. That’s easily the worst in NFL history, with the 2011 Colts yielding 71.2 percent. The Lions also rank last in the league with an opponent passer rating of 105.0. That’s merely the eighth-worst in NFL history.



With a division championship and, potentially, a playoff berth on the line on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, it won’t get any easier with red-hot Aaron Rodgers rolling into town.



During Green Bay’s five-game winning streak, Rodgers leads the NFL in passer rating at 119.8. Among quarterbacks with at least 60 attempts during that span, he’s tied for first with 11 touchdown passes, third with 8.49 yards per attempt, third with a completion percentage of 71.4 and sixth with 1,367 yards.



Remember when all the talk was about the struggles of Rodgers?



“I’m sure, as you recall, that I did not buy into that, right?” Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said, thinking back to his Week 3 conference call. “You recall that? OK, exactly. This guy is as good as they come. I mean, he does everything that you could possibly want a quarterback to do. He has all the skill and talent and experience and all those things. There’s not anything he’s not doing well. And I think he’s always played well.”



And yet, the Lions’ defense is pretty darned good. And really darned good at home. Until they gave up 42 points in a blowout loss at Dallas on Monday night, the Lions had given up 20 points or less in eight consecutive games. It defies logic. The Lions have a horrendous pass defense. They don’t force turnovers. They don’t sack the quarterback. They don’t get off the field on third down or excel in the red zone. In fact, the Lions don’t rank better than 25th in any of those five categories. And yet the Lions rank 13th in scoring defense – including 10th in home games.

“Teams have to drive a long way, a long time, a lot of times,” Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “It’s hard. That’s why field position is so important in this game. You watch teams that have to drive the long field all the time, they don’t score a lot of points because a lot times they’ll make mistakes, unless you have just a super high-end offense that’s just flying around. For the most part, that’s when you say, ‘Hey, listen, if they have to drive the ball 75 yards, 80 yards on us consistently, each time, every time, that’s probably not going to happen.’ So, that’s our deal.”



Can Austin’s unit continue to bend but not break? Getting Slay back would help. According to data provided courtesy of Pro Football Focus, Rodgers targeted Slay just five times in the last three matchups – all in Week 3. He completed three of those for 31 yards and one touchdown.



Or will Rodgers demolish the Lions’ defense, just like he’s done so often in getting the Packers five-sixths of the way to running the table?



“That’s what it’s all about to me,” Rodgers said. “It’s about challenging myself and rising to meet those challenges. I think that’s what every great player wishes: that they can play at the level they know they’re capable of playing at. That’s why I enjoy the pressure being on me and I enjoy being out there and saying the things that I say, knowing that it’s going to come back onto me. As a quarterback, the spotlight’s on you, the pressure’s on you, the expectations are on you, and those are the things that I’ve taken upon myself over the years and looked forward to those challenges every single week.”



