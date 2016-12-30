Arizona comes alive in the second half as Cal goes quiet, and the Wildcats deal the Bears their second straight home loss after having won 27 straight at Haas Pavilion.

California has won just two of its last seven meetings with No. 18 Arizona, with both of those coming against a ranked Wildcats team, and both coming at Haas Pavilion. Fresh off a program-record 27 straight home wins, though, Cal couldn't find the magic again, as the Wildcats (12-3, 1-0 in Pac-12) came back from 13 points down to take home a 67-62 win over the Bears in Berkeley.

Arizona got 46 points in the paint, keeping Ivan Rabb in foul trouble for almost the entire second half while getting 29 combined points from Lauri Markkanen and Dusan Ristic, the 6-foot-10 and 7-foot twin towers in the post. Markkannen, though, was held below his season average of 16.1, with 13 points. Rabb still pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds and scored 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, for his first double-double since Nov. 30, and his fifth on the season.



The game echoed the last meeting between Cal (9-4, 0-1 in Pac-12) and Arizona, when the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to end a 64-63 win at the McHale Center in Tucson in March. Cal was scoreless for 6:19 late in the second half, until freshman Charlie Moore hit two free throws with 19 seconds to go. Senior Jabari Bird, after scoring 11 in the first half, fell silent, going 2-for-5 after the break, seeing a key three from the corner off a turnover fall short with 7.1 seconds to go, a three that would have brought the Bears to within one.

Cal head coach Cuonzo Martin had to leave morning shoot-around early, due to flu-like symptoms, but seeing Cal hold Arizona -- which came into the game shooting 46.9% from the field -- to just 12-of-33 shooting in the first half, and 1-for-7 from three, was better than chicken soup.

But, the second half was another story, as the Bears shot 9-of-27 from the field (33.3%) after halftime, while the Wildcats went 16-for-30.

"They were aggressive, they made plays and we just weren't aggressive on defense," Bird said. "They got comfortable and got into a flow and we just didn't have an answer for it."

Early on, Rabb was masterful out of the double team, playing well off of Kingsley Okoroh, scoring one mid-range jumper out of a three-man mob, and spinning on the baseline against Markkannen to hit a fadeaway jumper, while scoring eight points and dishing out a team-high three assists in the first half, and pulling down eight rebounds before the break. After going down 6-4, the Bears went on a 15-0 tear, and held a 32-26 advantage at the half.

Out of the break, Rabb was immediately doubled, fought out of it and re-entering against Markkannen to hit a tear-drop to start the scoring.

After that, though, Rabb picked up two quick fouls, and took a seat at 18:07.

“I was surprised he had a career-high 16 rebounds, but I thought he’s had many rebounding nights like that," Martin said of Rabb. "I expect Ivan, with his ability to rebound, to be around 15 or 16 a night. Just being assertive, we just have to find ways to keep him out of foul trouble.”

Rabb's absence created a void in the Bears' offense, leaving Bird to shoulder the momentum, which he did with a two-handed jam to keep Cal up by four, but with Rabb on the bench, the Wildcats crept back in, going 3-of-4, scoring on two lay-ups and a jumper, while the Bears went 1-for-4. Cal in fact started the second half ice cold, going 2-for-8, while Arizona started 6-for-9, with all 12 of their points in the second half coming in the paint.

Eight of those points were scored by freshman guard Kobi Simmons (6-of-14, 14 points), who gave the Wildcats their first lead in 20 minutes, with 15:09 to go in regulation.

“I thought that we had good movement, just the shots didn’t go," Martin said. "Guys have to make the plays. I thought we missed some at the rim. I thought King (Okoroh) did some good things offensively just couldn’t get the ball to go.”

But, as soon as Markkannen went to the bench with three fouls of his own, Rabb returned, and immediately hit a step-back jumper on the left wing. Then, a friendly roll on a reverse lay-in by Grant Mullins, an aggressive block by Rabb on Chance Comanche and a dainty left-hand finish in the mid-post gave Cal a momentary 42-41 lead with just over 11 minutes to go, with a late-clock drive right by freshman Charlie Moore opening up a passing lane for the Chicago native to find the Oakland sophomore.

Rabb, though, soon got his fourth foul, as Comanche went right at him on the left wing for the hoop and the harm, giving Arizona its first bench points with 10:29 to go, and giving the Wildcats a 46-43 lead. That fourth foul wound up being the main inflection point in the game, as the Bears were no longer able to keep Rabb on Markkannen and Okoroh on Ristic on defense, or suck into the post and away from shooters on offense. Okoroh scored just seven, but added four rebounds and a game-high four blocks. Okoroh's 34 blocks this season are more than his entire 2015-16 total (33).

“I just wanted to be aggressive and assert myself because we needed everything tonight to win," Rabb said. "Obviously foul trouble plagued me tonight, but I feel like if I was on the floor a little bit longer you never know what would have happened because I definitely had it rolling tonight.”

A face-up three by Markkannen with 4:20 left extended the lead to 59-50 -- the largest of the night -- as Cal went into a 2-3 zone to protect Rabb.

"We couldn’t stop them for a small stretch of the game and they were able to push the lead up to nine, and then we just didn’t fight back," Bird said. "I take responsibility for that, being a senior, I have to be better as a leader on the court. It’s a quick turnaround and we’ll be back at it on Sunday.”

Three Bears scored in double figures: Rabb (16), Moore (12 on 3-of-12 shooting, 5-of-8 at the line, 1-of-4 from three) and Bird (16 on 5-of-11 shooting, 5-of-6 from the free throw line). Moore tied with Kadeem Allen for a game-high four assists (Allen finished with just nine points, just the fourth time this year he's scored under 10). Four Wildcats scored in double figures: Rawle Alkins (10 on 4-of-12 shooting), Simmons (14), Markannen (13 on 5-of-12) and Ristic (16 on 8-of-10 shooting). In his first action in four weeks, sophomore Parker Jackson-Cartwright played 20 minutes, scoring two points, but dishing out four assists.

Cal only turned the ball over 10 times, but the Wildcats scored 15 points off of turnovers, with six fast-break points.