Michigan State Hall of Fame Head Coach Tom Izzo spoke after the Spartans Win Over Northwestern & Opening Big Ten 2-0!

F-35 Preps for Russian & Chinese Air Defenses

The Air Force wants the F-35 to be able to elude the best enemy air defenses well into the 2030s and 2040s


by Kris Osborn
Warrior
8:27 PM

World’s Best Preview: Ultimate Mismatch

There's no quarterback hotter than Aaron Rodgers. There's no pass defense worse than the one he'll be attacking on Sunday night.


by Bill Huber
Packer Report
6:46 PM

Nebraska vs Tennessee Notebook

The Cornhuskers end their season on a losing note, falling short to Tennessee in Nashville.


by Joe Franco
Big Red Report
6:24 PM

Vols season-ender not one to be forgotten

Sign up for a membership with InsideTennessee today to make sure you don't miss out on any Vols updates, recruiting news, plus much more.


by Gabriella Santa
Inside Tennessee
6:00 PM

Bootleg Postgame Report: The 83rd Sun Bowl

R.J Abeytia wraps up Stanford's 25-23 win over North Carolina in the 83rd Sun Bowl.


by R.J. Abeytia
The Bootleg
4:53 PM