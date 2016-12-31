ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a tough day for Lamar Jackson. Jackson has his worst outing of the season after being named youngest Heisman winner in history in a 29-9 loss to LSU in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

Lamar Jackson didn’t have a Heisman moment on Saturday.

The sophomore quarterback started the month being named the youngest Heisman Trophy winner in history and ended the month with his worst performance of the season.

Jackson, who was sacked eight times and didn’t have much time to operate the entire day, hit on just two of his first 10 passes and finished the game with a total of 186 yards of offense.

“It was all of us,” Jackson said. “We just didn’t do what we were supposed to do.”

Jackson completed 10 of 27 passes for 153 yards, while rushing 26 times for 33 yards. He gained 100 yards but lost 67 on the eight sacks. He was sacked 24 times in the final three games - all losses.

It was the first game the U of L offense has not scored a TD since the 2010 game against Pittsburgh.

“We have to get better at everything,” Jackson said. “Each and every one of us has to get better. We all made mistakes.”

The final three games were not what the Cardinals wanted and Jackson said it will motivate those players coming back for next season to work even harder in the offseason.

“We were out there working hard but the defenses were good,” he said. "We just had to step up and we didn’t.

“We have to work to get better.”

Jackson finished his season with 1,571 yards rushing - a new school record - and 21 touchdowns, while throwing for 3,543 and 30 TDs.

<iframe src="//widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsNDA3NzIxNjQ" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>