Breon Dixon committed to the Ole Miss Rebels during the Under Armour All-America game and he will take a lot of athleticism to Oxford (Miss.). Get the full breakdown here...

Prospect: Breon Dixon

Breon Dixon Hometown: Loganville, Ga.

Loganville, Ga. High school: Grayson

Grayson Class: 2017

2017 Position: Outside linebacker

Outside linebacker Size: 6-foot, 218 pounds

6-foot, 218 pounds Ranking on Scout: No. 27 OLB | No. 31 in Georgia

No. 27 OLB | No. 31 in Georgia Committed to: Mississippi Rebels

Strengths

Versatility

Speed to the ball

Instincts

Aggressivness

Range

Areas for Improvement

Shedding blocks

Size

Scout's Take

Dixon is a football player. He may not be the tallest, strongest or longest linebacker in the country, but he makes a lot of plays and he stays around the football. He could play inside or outside linebacker depending on the scheme. He has great instincts and shows great recognition on the field. He seems to put himself into position to make the play quite often whether it is a running play, whether he is in coverage or whether he is blitzing the quarterback. He has very good initial quickness and that helps him make big plays. He is a striker for his size and he really plays with aggression. He has shown the ability to run with the running backs and tight ends in coverage as well. Some may wonder about safety, but he is an inside the box player. He is a player who can play sideline to sideline and make plays on the perimeter or behind the line of scrimmage. If he was two inches taller, every school would be after Dixon. Some want guys a little longer, but Dixon can play with the best of them. He is very productive, he is fast to the ball and he is tough.