Alabama dominated Washington Saturday, then on Sunday, the Crimson Tide landed a big commitment from safety Xavier McKinney. He is an enforcer on the football field...

Prospect: Xavier McKinney

Strengths

Instincts

Toughness

Confidence

Range

Ball skills

Striking

Size

Areas for Improvement

Coverage

Tackling technique

Scout's Take

McKinney is a safety who is balanced. He intercepted 10 passes as a junior, he is a physical player who can play run support and he is a confident football player who has that grit and toughness. He is one of the top trash-talkers in the state of Georgia and his teammates feed off his attitude and personality. He has some tightness in his hips and he is not elite in man coverage, but he has great range on the back-end of the defense, he has great anticipation and he really reads the eyes of the quarterback well. He stays around the ball and he really knows how to put himself into position to make a play on the ball. Depending on the situation, McKinney can deliver the big hit or pick a pass off. He is very physical. He is a striker. He can improve his technique as a tackler and wrap up better, but that will come in time. He has a real physical presence about him. He plays the role of the enforcer on the field. He has the Ed Reed look with the visor, the attitude and his play between the lines. Alabama is getting a well-balanced safety who can play the run, play the pass and come up with the big plays at big moments.