The Hokies added a big one Sunday, as Proctor gave his commitment just before kickoff at the Under Armour All-American Game.

Virginia Tech didn't have to wait for the Under Armour All-American Game to start to receive some big news.

Just before kickoff, Lackey (Md.) four-star linebacker Nathan Proctor gave his commitment to the Hokies. Proctor chose them over his other two finalists, Penn State and Pittsburgh.

Proctor gives Virginia Tech commitment No. 19 for the 2017 class. He's ranked No. 161 in the Scout300.

Proctor officially visited the Hokies Dec. 9. He did not take official visits to his other two finalists, but has said previously that he wanted to do so in January, after the end of the current dead period.

Assistant coach Galen Scott was Proctor's primary recruiter, though defensive coordinator Bud Foster also played a big role.

