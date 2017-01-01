Crystal LoGiudice/USA Today

LSU junior defensive lineman Davon Godchaux to enter NFL Draft

LSU's defense took a hit when junior defensive lineman Davon Godchaux announced on Instagram that he'll enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

The day after LSU's Citrus Bowl win over Louisville in Orlando, Fla., Dave Aranda's defense is losing junior Davon Godchaux to the NFL Draft, he announced on Sunday. 

After a junior campaign with 62 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, Godchaux said it was a tough decision, but one he had to make for him and his son.

"This was a very difficult decision, but I know in my heart this is the best choice for me and my son, Davon Montel Godchaux II," Godchaux said in an Instagram post. "Any time you leave your home and family it's difficult to do, but LSU will always be my family."

After thanking former LSU coach Les Miles, newly named coach Ed Orgeron, defensive line coach Pete Jenkins, Aranda and others who have supported him, Godchaux said there's nothing like being a Tiger.

"There is nothing more exciting than to step on the football field and represent LSU," the junior from Plaquemine said. "I will continue to do the in the NFL."

LSU's defense will lose seniors Lewis Neal, Tre'Davious White and linebackers Duke Riley and Kendell Beckwith to graduation. Safety Jamal Adams and defensive lineman Greg Gilmore are two to watch for potential departures as well. Adams will announce on January 6 in Baton Rouge while Gilmore is leaning towards staying at LSU.

Godhaux was ranked as a Scout four-star, No. 173 overall in the 2014 class and the No. 2 defensive end in Louisiana.

Scout Top Stories

Most Read 2016: Army Future Helicopter 2030

The Army is considering two new, high-tech designs. First flight tests are slated for 2017. The new helicopter will feature new, future-oriented sensors, weapons and guidance…


by Kris Osborn
Warrior
11:20 AM

Scout's Take: Alabama Lands All-Around Safety

Alabama dominated Washington Saturday, then on Sunday, the Crimson Tide landed a big commitment from safety Xavier McKinney. He is an enforcer on the football field...


by Chad Simmons
Scout Football
10:55 AM

Army Bowl: Najee Finalizes Decision This Week

The No. 1 prospect in the 2017 class, Antioch (Calif.) five-star running back Najee Harris, will finalize his decision this week while he's in San Antonio at the U.S. Army All…


by Brandon Huffman
Scout Football
10:31 AM

Army Bowl: 5-star OT Sarell Set to Announce

Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin five-star offensive tackle Foster Sarell will pick from among five schools on Saturday during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl...


by Brandon Huffman
Scout Football
10:30 AM

Prediction Time: Packers at Lions

The NFC North championship – and perhaps the lone playoff berth from the division – will be at stake when the Packers face the Lions tonight at Ford Field. Which team will be…


by Bill Huber
Packer Report
10:15 AM