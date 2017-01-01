LSU's defense took a hit when junior defensive lineman Davon Godchaux announced on Instagram that he'll enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

The day after LSU's Citrus Bowl win over Louisville in Orlando, Fla., Dave Aranda's defense is losing junior Davon Godchaux to the NFL Draft, he announced on Sunday.

After a junior campaign with 62 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, Godchaux said it was a tough decision, but one he had to make for him and his son.

"This was a very difficult decision, but I know in my heart this is the best choice for me and my son, Davon Montel Godchaux II," Godchaux said in an Instagram post. "Any time you leave your home and family it's difficult to do, but LSU will always be my family."

After thanking former LSU coach Les Miles, newly named coach Ed Orgeron, defensive line coach Pete Jenkins, Aranda and others who have supported him, Godchaux said there's nothing like being a Tiger.

"There is nothing more exciting than to step on the football field and represent LSU," the junior from Plaquemine said. "I will continue to do the in the NFL."

LSU's defense will lose seniors Lewis Neal, Tre'Davious White and linebackers Duke Riley and Kendell Beckwith to graduation. Safety Jamal Adams and defensive lineman Greg Gilmore are two to watch for potential departures as well. Adams will announce on January 6 in Baton Rouge while Gilmore is leaning towards staying at LSU.

Godhaux was ranked as a Scout four-star, No. 173 overall in the 2014 class and the No. 2 defensive end in Louisiana.