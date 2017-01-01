Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin five-star offensive tackle Foster Sarell will pick from among five schools on Saturday during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl...

Before he makes the biggest decision of his life, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin five-star offensive tackle Foster Sarell plans to soak in every aspect of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The No. 2 ranked prospect in the country has long dreamed of playing in San Antonio.

On Saturday, he will get his chance to play on the biggest of stages.

“It has been a goal of mine since I was young and something I always have wanted to go and be a part of,” said Sarell. “I’ll be playing in front of a lot of people who are fighting for us every day. This game is bigger than a person. We play for a bigger purpose.”

During the Army Bowl, Sarell will announce from among five schools where he’ll be attending for college.

http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1742249-army-bowl...

“The five hats will be Notre Dame, Nebraska, Stanford, Washington and USC,” said Sarell. “It’s down to those five schools.”

Sarell officially visited Notre Dame, Nebraska, Washington and USC but didn’t visit Stanford officially.

He is, however, scheduled to visit Stanford on January 13th.

“I took an unofficial to Stanford for the USC game (in September) and it mimicked an official visit so I got to see everything I would on an official,” said Sarell.

If Sarell doesn’t pick the Cardinal, he feels his visit there in September was just like an official.

“But if I do pick Stanford, I will go on that official the next week,” said Sarell.

Sarell knows with commits and primary targets to each of his finalists in San Antonio, he will probably hear from a lot of pitches.

“But honestly, I’ll try to tune that out and just stay focused on having a good time with the game and play well,” said Sarell.

Sarell has played his recruitment close to the vest for most of the last year and has never come out and named a leader.

“Those are the five schools I’m considering and all five have really done a good job showing me what they have to offer me,” said Sarell.

But after receiving his first offer as a freshman and going through nearly four years of being recruited, Sarell is ready for that chapter to draw to a close.

“Its been a once in a lifetime experience, but we’re going on four years of recruiting so I’m ready for that next chapter to start and just start college in the next few months,” said Sarell.

Still, he’s thrilled to have one more game to play as a prep.

“It will be a great exclamation point on my career and another great thing I’ve been able to accomplish and I owe so much to my coaches and family and friends and it’s exciting to be able to put GK on the map,” said Sarell.