Army Bowl: West Day One Top Five

SAN ANTONIO -- Scout looks at the top five performances from the first day of practice for the West at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl...

Despite much of the two practice sessions on Monday being used for install, a number of prospects from the West stood out when they went full speed.

Here is a look at the Top Five Performers from the West on Day One.

Foster Sarell, OT, Graham (Wash.) Kapowsin

The No. 1 tackle in the country, Sarell started out at left guard and then slid over to left tackle for the latter part of practice and had a good day at both spots, winning the majority of his reps pretty handily. One of the most technically sound linemen we've seen in some time, Sarell will be announcing on Saturday between Nebraska, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC and Washington.

Jaelan Phillips, DE, Redlands (Calif.) East Valley

Phillips, the No. 1 defensive end in the country, shined in the morning session and other than losing one rep to Walker Little in the second session, continued that in the second part of practice. He's quick off the ball, diagnoses plays instantly and has tremendous backside pursuit. The five-star is committed to UCLA.

Jay Tufele, DT, South Jordan (Utah) Bingham

Tufele was the most dominant interior defensive lineman in practice on Day One and after a long season (Bingham played the week of Christmas), he showed no signs of slowing down. His first step is as quick as any one in this class and his got great strength to push his blockers off the ball. Tufele has a top five of BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, USC and Utah.

Stephen Carr, RB, Fontana (Calif.) Summit

Carr was one of the most physically imposing specimens on the field. He consistently shows he's not just a between the tackles runner, but is impressive catching the football and shows explosiveness in the open field. Carr is a soft commit to USC but is considering trips to Arizona State, Miami, Michigan and UCLA.

Walker Little, OT, Bellaire (Texas) Episcopal

A commit to Stanford, Little played both left and right tackle on Day One and looked his best at right tackle in the second half of practice, including one rep where he stonewalled Jaelan Phillips. Little is a big-bodied tackle who's best football is still ahead of him.

National recruiting analyst Greg Powers contributed to this notebook