UGA Poised to Take No. 1 Spot from Bama

ATHENS - Georgia is within one recruit of overtaking Alabama for the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

The Bulldogs have never claimed the No. 1 overall recruiting class in program history. The Tide has had the No. 1 class two of the last three years. The Bulldogs are so close to knocking out the Tide now because of linebacker Monty Rice’s flip from LSU to Georgia on Monday.

Rice’s flip comes after the Bulldogs scored two major recruiting wins on Sunday by getting commitments from Tray Bishop and 5-star athlete DeAngelo Gibbs. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has taken two players formerly committed to SEC foes (Auburn and LSU) and beaten out Alabama for a 5-star recruit.

The Tide seemed too far away to be caught a few weeks ago, but the Bulldogs’ tear over the last month has positioned the program to possibly capture its first No. 1 recruiting class in program history. Ohio State could still factor into the No. 1 spot, but the Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 5 and have nine fewer commitments than the Tide and six fewer than UGA.

No. 1 ranking or not, UGA’s 2017 class is record breaking in terms of program history. 87% of UGA’s 2017 class is considered a Top 300 player in the country, that’s a record high for the Bulldogs. Georgia has never signed nine Top 100 players in the same class, but will do so this February. Also, UGA has never finished ranked higher than No. 4 in recruiting rankings, but that seems like a formality with this season’s class; the question is if UGA will finish either No. 1, 2 or 3.

