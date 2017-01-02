Worst NFL Plays from Week 17

Check out the wackiest and most bone-headed plays from Week 17 of NFL action.

This week's worst NFL plays include a kickoff the Buffalo Bills seemed afraid to touch, a Pittsburgh Steeler's primal scream and a Chicago Bear run-in with a sideline reporter. 

